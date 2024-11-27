UST Secures First Three Places at the Capture the Flag (CTF) Competition at India's Prestigious Cybersecurity Event - c0c0n 2024

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka)/Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 27: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, showcased their excellence by clinching the top three positions of Capture the Flag (CTF) competition at c0c0n 2024, India's premier international cybersecurity conference, held at The Leela, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Organized by the Information Security Research Association (ISRA), c0c0n is dedicated to showcasing, educating, innovating and promoting awareness of information security and privacy.

* c0c0n 2024 is India's longest-running premier international cybersecurity conference, fostering innovation and collaboration, and in its 17th edition.

* UST Teams selected as all top 3 winners from among 35 participating teams across India

Renamed as BESEC.CTF from DomeCTF, this year's Capture the Flag (CTF) competition featured various cybersecurity challenges that include Web Challenges, Reverse Engineering, Cryptography, API Exploitation, Digital Forensics, and Steganography, offering an ultimate arena for ethical hackers to showcase their talent and tackle cutting-edge challenges while demonstrating their proficiency in the field.

Led by Shine Mohammed, Information Security Lead, and Anand Sreekumar, Information Security Analyst, Team R38007, emerged as the winner while Team localgho5t, led by Shibin B Shaji, Information Security Lead, and Gokul Krishna S, Information Security Analyst, secured the first runner-up position. Vishnu Prasad P G, Information Security Lead, and Athul Nair, Information Security Analyst of Team Cyber Ninjas, finished as the second runner-up. The winning team received the prize from David Baptiste, Researcher ERNW Germany, and Rejah Rehim, CEO of Beagle Security. All the three winning teams are from the Information Security (IS) division of UST.

Speaking about the win, Adarsh Nair, Director & Global Head of Information Security Compliance, UST, said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to UST's Information Security Team members for their exceptional display of skill and problem-solving prowess in tackling diverse cybersecurity challenges. As the digital landscape transforms and AI takes center stage, robust cybersecurity has become a fundamental pillar of innovation and progress. Competitions like CTF serve as critical platforms for nurturing cybersecurity professionals, sharpening their expertise, and pushing the boundaries to compete in high stakes battle of intelligence and strategy. By achieving this milestone, UST reaffirms its commitment to advancing technical proficiency, fostering teamwork, and driving innovation--core principles for ensuring the safety and resilience of digital ecosystems."

The 17th edition of c0c0n brought together cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, researchers, and enthusiasts from across the globe, further cementing its reputation as a premier international cybersecurity event. UST's Information Security teams had also secured the winners and first runner-up positions at c0c0n 2023's CTF competition.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering expertise, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse innovation and agility into our clients' organizations--delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact--touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

