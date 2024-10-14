UST Trivandrum Marathon 2024 Brings Vibrant Energy to the City Streets with Participation of More Than 5000 Runners

PRNewswire Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 14: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, hosted its first ever 'UST Trivandrum Marathon' on Sunday with more than 5000 runners across the city taking part, making the inaugural event a resounding success. The marathon, which was organized in collaboration with NEB Sports, also marked the 25th anniversary of UST's founding. The Trivandrum Marathon, organised to promote awareness of a healthier lifestyle among the general public and UST employees, concluded at the UST campus. The event included a full marathon and a half marathon for seasoned runners, a 10 km run for speedsters and newbies, a 5 km fun run, and a 3 km family run for recreational runners and walkers. Starting from the UST campus, the marathoners traversed almost all prominent places and returned to the UST campus. The event route was scheduled along a scenic route covering multiple important landmarks across the city. An AIMS-certified course-measurer gauged the course, ensuring accurate race distances across all categories.

The UST Trivandrum Marathon 2024 offered a platform for both professionals and amateur athletes to showcase their skills while fostering a vibrant, inclusive event aimed at promoting health and fitness awareness. The marathon was flagged off by Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST, in the presence of Manu Gopinath and Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officers, Shilpa Menon, Trivandrum Center Head, Sheffi Anwar, General Manager - Business Operations, from UST. Vimal kumar (Olympian, Dronacharya Awardee and Director of Prakash Padukone Academy), Air Marshall Sinha (Indian Airforce), Sparjan Kumar IPS (Commissioner of Police), IG Shyam Sundar IPS, Sanjeev Nair, CEO, Technopark, and David Eggleston (deputy counsel general Australia) were also present.

Among the participants, more than 500 were UST employees, while the remaining runners were members of the public who had registered for different categories of the event. In addition to raising awareness about healthy living and celebrating the company's 25th anniversary, the marathon also focused on supporting charitable causes and making a positive impact on the lives of those in need. The winners of the various race categories won a total cash prize of Rs. 22 lakhs.

"It was an incredible event with a fantastic outcome--a huge thank you to everyone at UST, NEB Sports, and all the heroes who ran on Sunday! The UST Trivandrum Marathon 2024 has truly set the stage for many more such events in the coming years. The participation in this inaugural event has been exceptionally encouraging, as runners from UST and the public enthusiastically embraced the importance of a healthy lifestyle, spreading the message from the moment they took off from the UST campus early that morning," said Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST.

"It's our pleasure to have the first edition of UST Marathon in Thiruvananthapuram. UST has been a wonderful partner, and we have worked closely to ensure participants have a positive experience. Running is getting increasingly popular across India, and I am sure the UST Trivandrum Marathon will soon become a part of the annual running event calendar for many runners," said Nagaraj Adiga, Race Director, NEB Sports.

The UST Trivandrum Marathon will be held annually from now on, highlighting the importance of a healthier, more active community while fostering a spirit of fitness and well-being for everyone.

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering expertise, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse innovation and agility into our clients' organizations--delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact--touching billions of lives in the process.

