Uzbekistan Airways launches bi-weekly direct flights from Mumbai to Tashkent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6: Tuesday 2nd April 2024 saw the historic moment of the first direct flight from Mumbai to Tashkent being flagged off by Mr Sardor Rustambaev, Hon'ble Ambassador in the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, New Delhi and Mr Vijay Kalantri, Honorary Consul of Republic of Uzbekistan. With this, Uzbekistan Airways JSC, the national carrier of Uzbekistan, launched twice weekly direct flights from Mumbai to Tashkent. The flight every Tuesday from Mumbai leaves at 5.40 am to reach Tashkent at 9.10 am local time and on the return leg, the flight leaves Tashkent at 11.20 pm to land in Mumbai at 4.10 am local time. The second flight operating every Saturday shall leave Mumbai at 3.05 pm to land in Tashkent at 6.35 pm local time. On its return, the flight leaves Tashkent at 8.50 am, to land in Mumbai at 1.40 pm local time.

The airline has been operating regular flights to New Delhi since over two decades now, and currently operating daily flights to Tashkent with onward connections to Europe, USA, Middle East and all of Central Asia. For Mumbai route, the airline has deployed its A320 Neo aircraft on the route. Better connectivity helps in promoting trade and tourism.

"The allure of Uzbekistan lies in its blend of ancient Silk Road wonders and Soviet-era legacies. Travelers can immerse themselves in the country's enchanting atmosphere boasting a tapestry of architectural marvels including glittering minarets, intricate mosaics, and majestic domes," says Mr Sardor Rustambaev.

The growing trade and commerce between the 2 countries has spurred the need for a direct flight from Mumbai to Tashkent and back and will also encourage tourists to savor the unique fusion of classical Russian architecture alongside remnants of Soviet-era constructions.

"One cannot overlook Uzbekistan's vibrant markets, where centuries-old traditions come to life through exquisite handicrafts, ceramics, and textiles. From intricate needlework to vibrant silk cloth, these markets offer a treasure trove of souvenirs for travellers to cherish," said Vijay Kalantri, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Reaching Tashkent, a fast-growing business hub and the gateway to ancient tourist destinations like Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva etc from the heart of India viz, Mumbai or Bollywood will now be a matter of 3 hours via these non-stop flights. These flights open up a gateway to Uzbekistan - one of the most captivating destinations in Central Asia with its rich history, stunning architecture, and warm hospitality. These flights will also ease access for people of Uzbekistan to the film capital of India where life is colorful, hectic and dynamic.

With its rich tapestry of history, culture, and hospitality, Uzbekistan promises an unforgettable experience for those willing to explore its hidden gems. All passenger sales for Uzbekistan Airways are managed by its New Delhi-based PSA, Aero World Travels & India Sales & BSP Consolidator Arya Enterprises. For group bookings and inquiries, please contact on Tel: +911141506400/402/403/405 or log onto https://www.uzairways.com/en

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)