ViewTrade Expands Global Presence with New Office in GIFT City, India and IFSC License

PRNewswire Jersey City (New Jersey) [US]/ Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 12: ViewTrade Holding Corporation ("ViewTrade") announced, today, the establishment of its newly licensed brokerage and fintech regional headquarters subsidiary, ViewTrade International IFSC Private Limited ("VTI IFSC") in GIFT City, India and that it has obtained its IFSC trading member license with the National Stock Exchange IFSC ("NSEIX"). With this license, VTI IFSC can provide B2B2C brokerage, custody, and technology solution services from GIFT City and enable financial services firms in GIFT City to open, fund, and maintain global market access brokerage accounts for their customers residing in India and the rest of the world.

Meeting the needs of wealth managers, institutions, and retail clients, VTI IFSC will be supporting a variety of financial products, including equities, ETFs, depository receipts, futures and options, UCITS, mutual funds, fixed income, commodities, structured products and alternative investment asset classes. The new entity will also service margin accounts and facilitate connectivity to banking networks, globally, for efficient and seamless money movements to and from accounts.

Located within GIFT City's Special Economic Zone, VTI IFSC's new office will serve as a hub for cross-border investing and technology services for retail, wealth and institutional customers around the world, 24 hours a day. Further, by keeping their global access brokerage account in GIFT City, account owners eliminate the hidden risks associated with holding accounts in different jurisdictions, such as estate taxation on assets held in US-based accounts, ensuring a more secure and seamless global investing experience.

ViewTrade International's IFSC license comes at a particularly relevant time as APAC, India and the Middle East are experiencing strong growth and demand for cross-border investing, highlighting the region's significance to the global financial system. Additionally, GIFT City provides easy access to resources and client outreach opportunities that enable efficient service delivery on a global scale.

"We are excited about the opportunities our new office in GIFT City will open up for VTI IFSC and its clients," said Ronit Kar, CEO of ViewTrade International IFSC. "This move reinforces our pioneering status and aligns perfectly with our mission to become a global force driving innovation for cross-border investing and financial markets overall."

Tony Petrilli, CEO of ViewTrade Holding Corp, said, "Establishing ViewTrade International IFSC as a regional headquarters significantly scales our global footprint and provides us unique access to one of the largest talent pools and fastest growing financial markets and economies in the world today."

"We are dedicated to providing clients with a comprehensive suite of technology, operations, and access solutions that streamline financial services and allow for innovation in customer experiences," continued Petrilli. "By deploying and building our capabilities from regional hubs, we can provide wealth managers, family offices, fintechs, retail brokerages, private banks, hedge funds, asset managers, and other financial institutions tailored technology and product-access solutions that streamline their operations and empower their customers wherever they are. We are excited about the new customer experiences our clients can create working with VTI IFSC."

About ViewTrade Holding Corp ("ViewTrade")

ViewTrade is the force that powers cross-border investing for financial services firms throughout the world. We provide the technology, support and brokerage services that business innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience. Now in our third decade, our approach has helped 300+ firms -- from technology startups to large banks, brokers and advisors -- create the differentiating investment experiences their customers demand. With clients in over 30 countries and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, we help our business clients deliver the investment access and financial solutions they require.

For more information, visit https://viewtrade.com

About ViewTrade International IFSC ( "ViewTrade IFSC")

ViewTrade IFSC provides the technology, support and digital brokerage services for business innovators. Located within GIFT City's Special Economic Zone, ViewTrade IFSC is serving as a product hub to facilitate cross-border investing and technology services for retail, wealth and institutional customers of ViewTrade's financial services clients around the world.

