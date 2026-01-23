Visionaries Powering India's $5-Trillion Economy

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 23: India's aspiration to achieve a $5 trillion economy is presented as a national mission powered by leaders across various sectors, including politics, business, and education. A report by The Outlook, titled "Visionaries of $5 Trillion Economy", highlights the contribution of a few key individuals to this growth trajectory.

At the helm of governance and policy, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is strengthening India's rail ecosystems while advancing digital and manufacturing capabilities to position the country as a future-ready "global product nation". JP Nadda, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, is accelerating public health initiatives, including India's TB elimination mission, alongside digital governance and industrial development. Dr Lakshman Chandra Seth, D.Litt., a politician, trade union leader, and educationist, has played a pivotal role in reshaping Haldia and contributing to West Bengal's socio-economic and cultural landscape.

India's industrial and manufacturing sectors are witnessing robust momentum, supported by strong domestic demand, policy initiatives such as Make in India, and rising global exports. Recent rebounds in IIP and manufacturing output underscore India's aspirations to emerge as a global manufacturing hub.

Among industry leaders, Anurag Choudhary, Founder, CMD & CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, stands out on the global stage, reflecting a transformation focused on research, innovation, and future-ready excellence. Makarand Joshi, Founder & CMD of Trimoorty Foamtech Ltd, leads a trusted enterprise specialising in flexible PU foams, moulded components, and integrated assemblies for diverse industrial applications. P Rajah Sunder Singh, Chairman and MD of Madras Security Printers, delivers secure excise revenue management systems, digital tax stamps, and advanced track-and-trace technologies for a secure, robust India.

A visionary educator, Dr Anupam Chouksey, Secretary of the LNCT Group of Colleges, is leading the legacy group to university status to gain greater academic autonomy and drive global expansion. Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, MS, FRCS Ortho (UK & Ireland), Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, exemplifies clinical excellence and disciplined growth, setting a benchmark institution through innovation, quality care, and sustainable expansion.

Raju Bhupati, Founder and CEO of Troo Good, is spearheading India's millet and nutrition movement. Driven by the belief that child nutrition underpins nation-building, he is transforming affordable, nutritious food access, especially across villages and Tier-3 towns. Dr Anil Kumar, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Ankita Group of Companies, leads a diversified global trading enterprise spanning agro, healthcare, and grocery sectors while driving social causes. Shyamprasad Kodimule, Founder and President of Vidya Group, blends traditional botanical knowledge with cutting-edge science to craft refined wellness ingredients for global markets.

Driving an integrated ecosystem delivering zero-defect quality through automation, data-driven analytics, and enhanced operational efficiency, supporting clients across the entire manufacturing lifecycle, is Raviraj Vikas Takawane, Managing Director of Siddheshwar Group. Rahul Ghose, Founder and CEO of Octanom Tech, is reshaping India's wealth management landscape with a sharp focus on risk-first strategies, sustainability, and disciplined profit generation.

Reflecting India's rising aspirations for lifestyle, luxury, and affordability, Palaniappan Ampa, Chairman and Managing Director of Ampa Group, has launched Taj Sky View--Taj's first-ever branded residences, creating a distinct luxury category in Chennai by blending hotel-grade service with private living. Dilip Roy, Chairman, and Pooja Ray, Managing Director of MAYFAIR Hotels & Resorts, are redefining the art of luxury hospitality in India through immersive, nature-inspired, heritage-rich, and highly personalised experiences.

New-generation entrepreneurs embody the dynamic, ambitious spirit of New India, blending innovation with purpose-driven leadership. Aditya Vikram Birla, Chairman and Managing Director of Cosmic Birla Group, represents young leadership committed to modern industrial growth through sustainable and responsible expansion across sectors. Ryan Pinto, CEO of the Ryan Group, stands out as one of India's youngest social entrepreneurs in K-12 education, shaping future generations through innovative, modern learning paradigms.

Ankit Chadha, Managing Director of TRC Consulting, exemplifies new-age consulting leadership by breaking down complex business challenges into clear, actionable strategies while fostering a culture rooted in accountability and collaboration. Krishnakumar K T, Chairman and Managing Director of Oleevia Grameen Credits, is a multitalented philanthropist and compelling communicator advancing financial inclusion by empowering underserved communities. Deepak Bansal, Whole-time Director of Cantabil Retail India Ltd, is accelerating the brand's expansion by diversifying apparel offerings and establishing strong retail footprints in emerging and untapped markets.

The Outlook report features some of the distinguished thought leaders, scholars, policymakers, and industry experts who converge and deliberate on the intricate facets of the USD 5 trillion economy vision and share their contributions towards making India a 'developed country'.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)