Welspun Living Limited Achieves Highest ESG Rating in Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods Category in 2024

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19: Welspun Living Limited (WLL), a global leader in home textiles, has achieved a remarkable milestone in sustainability, securing a total ESG score of 83 in the 2024 S & P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). This recognition solidifies WLL's ongoing leadership as the highest-ranked textile manufacturing company from India in the Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods category. The score also places WLL at the 4th position globally in the aforesaid category of the CSA. The company has demonstrated a significant 26% improvement from its 2023 score of 66, highlighting its commitment to sustainable business practices and responsible growth.

WLL's impressive performance is reflected across all three key pillars of the assessment: Governance & Economic (79), Environment (85), and Social (84). The company's continuous advancements in sustainable manufacturing, ethical sourcing, and environmental stewardship have played a crucial role in this achievement. With a strategic focus on innovation, transparency, and circular economy principles, WLL continues to lead the way in embedding sustainability into its core business operations.

Welspun Living Limited has outperformed industry benchmarks in ESG performance. It scored 85 in Environmental (industry mean: 34, highest: 96), 84 in Social (mean: 34, highest: 91), and 79 in Governance & Economic (mean: 38, highest: 88). These scores highlight Welspun Living's leadership in sustainability and excellence in the industry.

Commenting on this accomplishment, Dipali Goenka, MD & CEO, Welspun Living Limited, said: "We are incredibly proud of achieving the Fourth position in the Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods category globally in the S & P CSA with a score of Eighty Three this year. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who continuously strive to integrate sustainable practices into every aspect of our business. At Welspun Living, we believe that responsible growth goes hand in hand with innovation and transparency, and we remain committed to leading the way in sustainable manufacturing and setting benchmarks in the industry".

Alok Mishra, President & Group Head - Sustainability, added: "This remarkable improvement in our ESG score is a result of our efforts to address the company's ESG risks holistically and build a future proof organization. It's a proof of our belief that economic growth and environmental stewardship can co-exist. The success re-energises us to continue working towards our long-term vision of creating impact-driven solutions for a better world."

As sustainability continues to shape the global business landscape, Welspun Living remains dedicated to enhancing its ESG initiatives, setting new benchmarks for responsible growth in the textile industry. The company's strategic roadmap focuses on decarbonization, water conservation, circular economy, and social empowerment, ensuring a holistic approach toward long-term value creation.

About Welspun Living Limited

Welspun Living Limited (WLL), part of $5Bn Welspun World, is a global leader in home textiles. With a distribution network in more than 50 countries and world-class manufacturing facilities in India, Welspun is strategic partners with top global retailers. WLL is driven by its differentiation strategy based on Branding, Innovation, and Sustainability.

About S & P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

The S & P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices. It covers over 10,000 companies from around the world. The CSA focuses on sustainability criteria that are both industry-specific and financially material and has been doing so since 1999.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623235/Welspun_City_Anjar_WLL.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)