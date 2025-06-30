What A Sandwich wins "Best Cloud Kitchen Franchise" in India by Times Franchise Awards

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: From Mumbai to Malerkotla, the sensational QSR brand continues its pan-India expansion with a high-efficiency, low-investment model that's winning hearts -- and now awards over 250+ delivery kitchens in India.

In a celebration of innovation, scale, and franchise empowerment, What A Sandwich has officially been named "Best Cloud Kitchen Franchise in India" by the prestigious Times Franchise Awards 2025. The award recognizes the brand's revolutionary model, one that combines modern culinary demand with lean operational strategy -- a formula that's not only delighting customers, but also changing the game for food entrepreneurs across India.

Founded on the belief that great food doesn't need fancy furniture or inflated costs, What A Sandwich delivers delicious, value-packed meals including submarine sandwiches, wraps, burgers, and fresh salads -- all made to order, affordably priced, and available through leading delivery apps.

But beyond its diverse menu, it's the cloud kitchen model that has catapulted this brand to national acclaim.

Cloud Kitchen, Ground-Breaking Thinking

By eliminating the need for dine-in setups, signage-heavy storefronts, or expensive commercial real estate, What A Sandwich franchisees save big on startup and operational costs. A typical outlet operates in compact kitchen spaces, focusing purely on delivery via Swiggy and Zomato, with central marketing support to boost visibility and daily order flow.

"Opening a What A Sandwich franchise cost me less than half of what a typical QSR outlet would," says Ravi Sharma, a franchisee in Malerkotla, Punjab. "Within three months, I was getting 80-100 orders per day just through Swiggy, with zero ad spend from my end."

This low CapEx model, coupled with end-to-end backend support, makes it an ideal choice for first-time business owners, food delivery veterans, and entrepreneurs looking to expand their portfolio without breaking the bank.

A Truly Pan-India Presence -- From Metros to Micro-Towns

While many cloud kitchen brands tend to cluster in Tier 1 markets, What A Sandwich's success lies in its democratic footprint. Today, it operates in major metros like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, but also in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities such as Bhadrak (Odisha), Malerkotla (Punjab), and Bhiwani (Haryana) -- places typically underserved by modern QSR brands.

This scalability is no accident. The company's training, logistics, and marketing systems are designed to work efficiently regardless of location -- a strategy that also makes it future-proof for the India of tomorrow.

Franchisee-First Philosophy

At the heart of the brand's meteoric growth is its commitment to the success of its partners. From menu training and kitchen setup to tech onboarding and Swiggy-Zomato optimization, franchisees are never left alone.

"Even though I come from a non-food background, I felt confident from Day 1," says Farah Khan, who runs a successful What A Sandwich outlet in Bardhaman. "The backend team helped me with vendor tie-ups, staff hiring, and marketing -- all I had to do was focus on quality and consistency."

The result- A growing family of franchisees who see ROI within 6-12 months, without the stress of customer-facing infrastructure.

A Brand That Grows with You

Unlike traditional food chains that rely on heavy capital, What A Sandwich's agility allows it to respond to trends fast, add new items quickly, and experiment with offers and bundles. Franchisees get regular updates, backend tech dashboards, and even custom campaigns for festivals or local events.

In the words of Amit Mehra, a multi-outlet franchisee:

"I started with one outlet, now I run three. The model just works. Low cost, high margins, zero chaos."

Winning the Future -- One Wrap at a Time

This award isn't just a trophy -- it's a testament to What A Sandwich's belief that great food and great business should be accessible to everyone. As delivery-led consumption continues to rise, the brand stands poised to expand into 100+ new locations by 2026, many of which will be in towns the QSR world has long ignored.

For aspiring entrepreneurs who've dreamed of running a food business without the traditional barriers, the What A Sandwich model offers a low-risk, high-support entry into India's booming food-tech economy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)