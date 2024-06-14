Yara India releases its second India Sustainability Report FY 2023

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 14: Yara India, a part of Norwegian multinational Yara International - the world's leading crop nutrition company and a provider of agricultural, industrial, and environmental solutions, today released its second Sustainability Report. The report outlines Yara India's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by improving energy efficiency, adopting renewable energy, and implementing sustainable farming practices. The company has set a target to cut GHG emissions by 70,000 tCO2e by 2026.

Additionally, the report details Yara's efforts to enhance the sustainability of its operations in India and the progress made towards these goals. Throughout the reporting period, Yara's digital platforms have effectively disseminated knowledge, reaching over 4.6 million farmers with valuable insights and guidance.

The sustainability report is structured around Yara's 5Cs approach to sustainability: Commit, Channelize, Care, Concern, and Contribute. These pillars are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and address critical areas such as resilient governance, efficient resource allocation, environmental stewardship, empathy-driven solutions, and overall societal improvement. The company has outlined a plan to invest in initiatives and programs that will reduce operating costs, provide new revenue opportunities, mitigate operating risks and increase the female workforce across the value chain.

On the occasion, Sanjiv Kanwar, Managing Director, Yara South Asia, said, "In an era where the resource use efficiency is declining, our focus is to ensure nutrition sufficiency to help improve farm productivity and incomes. For the same, Yara offers lower carbon footprint fertiliser portfolio, prioritize practices that restore soil health over time and contribute to move India towards a nature positive food future. Empowering women farmers is not just a moral imperative; it's a strategic investment in the future of agriculture. At Yara India, we are actively bridging the gender gap and unlocking the untapped potential of women farmers. Through our partnerships with 15 women exclusive FPOs, each with an average of 2,000 members, we are directly supporting approximately 30,000 women farmers and 120,000 members within the farming community . We are committed to creating an inclusive and equitable agricultural landscape which is visible as a key imperative in our sustainability report as well."

Speaking on the occasion, May-Elin Stener, the Ambassador of Norway to India, said, "As the largest shareholder in Yara, the Norwegian government is proud to support Yara's objectives, which align closely with the government's priorities: improving food security, supporting sustainable farming practices, adapting to climate change, and promoting diversity and inclusion. Yara contributes to improving food security not only by offering high-quality products but also by educating farmers in best practices for optimal yields and healthier soil. The 2023 Sustainability Report demonstrates Yara's commitment to creating a more environmentally sound and gender equal agricultural sector in India. This report highlights not just your achievements, but also your ongoing dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility."

The company is already developing solutions to meet the evolving needs of farmers and reduce environmental impacts. This report delineates objectives for 2025, encompassing both India and global targets and highlights several key accomplishments:

* Commit: Yara India uphold ethical and lawful business conduct and consider it a core value shared by Yara's Board of Directors, Senior Management, and employees. The firm conduct its business with the highest standards of governance. Established structures and processes enable transparency and trust among stakeholders as we pursue sustainable market leadership. Governance is a key element of our framework for sustainability and growth, acting as a common guiding principle across our efforts to commit, channelize, care, concern, and contribute to stakeholders.

* Channelize: Yara India actively promotes Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), partnering with over 200 FPOs across 15 states, including 15 women-led organizations. By offering premium nutrient products and leveraging global expertise in soil health, crop yield improvement, and water management, Yara supports approximately 120,000 members of the farming community to address challenges such as soil degradation, nutrient depletion, limited market access, low productivity, and knowledge gaps, ultimately empowering FPCs and their member farmers to achieve higher quality yields and increased profitability.

* Care: During the reporting period, the energy consumption for this year has reduced from last year primarily due to the deployment of various innovative initiatives such as the replacement of various equipment with more energy-efficient alternatives which has yielded substantial energy savings of 1,246,501 GJ, marking a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance operational efficiency and reduce energy consumption. Yara has been recognized for its safety performance and certified by the International Fertilizer Association. The company maintains an occupational health and safety management system aligned with various safety standards, proactively identifying potential hazards and assessing risks to achieve zero accidents.

* Concern: Yara India employs various engagement methods to promote sustainable and advanced farming practices, including on-site demonstrations and Yara Knowledge Growth Centres (YKGC) for demo plots. Over 32,600 agronomy sessions have been organized, directly impacting over 650,000 farmers nationwide with essential knowledge of crop management and modern farming technologies, including the use of drones for fertilizer application.

* Contribute: Yara's commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) extends beyond business operations to actively support the welfare of the communities they serve. In 2023, Yara spent over INR 23 million on community development activities. The CSR plan at Yara India is executed through a dedicated Trust registered under the Indian Trusts Act 1882, overseen by six trustees who convene biannually to assess progress.

The full report can be accessed at: https://tinyurl.com/2wjr8rdy

About Yara International ASA

Founded in 1905 and headquartered in Oslo, Yara International ASA is the world's leading crop nutrition company and a provider of agricultural, industrial, and environmental solutions. The company has 18,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries.

Supporting Yara's vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, the company pursues a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for its customers, shareholders and society at large, and delivers a more sustainable food value chain. https://www.yara.com/

About Yara India

Yara is the world's leading fertiliser company and provider of environmental solutions. Yara India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yara International ASA. The company set up its operations in 2011, in Maharashtra, focussing on speciality products. In 2018, Yara India acquired Tata Chemicals 1.20 million MT urea facility in Babrala, making it India's first and highest stand-alone foreign direct investment in the fertiliser sector. The company has established a strong footprint, forging deep relationships with Indian farming community through its farmer centric approach enhancing productivity with new generation crop nutrition offerings.

Yara works closely with farmers to promote the use of balanced crop nutrition solutions through Yara branded retail outlets called Yara Crop Nutrition Centre (YCNC) and the FPO initiative resulting in enhanced yield and quality of output. The YCNCs have benefited over 1.2 million farmers across 1500 outlets in 17 states and 1 Union territory of India. Yara India digitally connects with 5.5 million farmers across India and provide service to 218 FPOs touching over 150 thousand farmers. In 2019, Yara India Technology Centre (Yara ITC) was established to address Yara's technology demands and drive agile transformation. Being one of three Global Digital Hubs, Yara ITC plays a pivotal role in developing digital solutions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437758/Sustainability_Report.jpg

