55 Years And Counting: Kamal Watch Co. Reflects On A Legacy Of Success

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7:As Henry Ford once said, “Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.” At Kamal Watch Co., a family-run watch retail business, this sentiment couldn't ring truer.

Sri ChandmalTotla, the founder of Kamal Watch Co., stepped into this business in 1969 in the heart of Hyderabad with a passion for watches and a mission to bring the best timepieces to the community. Little did he know he was laying the foundation for a legacy that would span generations.

Over three generations, the business has flourished, expanding to 11 cities, 5 states, and 53 stores across India. There's no stopping this incredible journey.

The key to Kamal Watch Co.'s success is their dedication to offering high-quality, aesthetically appealing watches. Every piece they sell is chosen not just for how well it works but also for how good it looks. As Patek Philippe famously said, “You never actually own a Patek Philippe. You merely look after it for the next generation.” This idea really hits home for Kamal Watch Co. It's not just about the watches; it's about the business itself being a legacy, handed down from one generation to the next.

One of the most rewarding aspects of Kamal Watch Co.’s journey has been the community it has built. Watch enthusiasts from all walks of life have found a home at Kamal Watch Co., a place where they can share their passion and find pieces that resonate with their personal stories. As ChandmalTotla often says, "Success is a team effort, built on trust and shared dedication." The team at Kamal Watch Co. embodies this spirit, working together to create an environment where both customers and employees feel valued and inspired.

As Kamal Watch Co. celebrates its 55th anniversary, there's a lot of pride and excitement for the future. It’s been a long journey with many milestones and great memories, but the company isn’t slowing down. Looking back, it’s clear that Kamal Watch Co.’s success isn’t just about the watches. It’s about the people—the family members, the staff, the customers, and the community.

Moving forward, Kamal Watch Co. is expanding its reach and planning to open more stores in new cities. Plus, their new KWC fashion stores are on the horizon, bringing their style and quality to even more people. With the same passion and commitment that’s always been their hallmark, Kamal Watch Co. is ready for the next chapter.

