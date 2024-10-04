A commitment to crafting workplace excellence

The world as we know it is changing, and many truths we once held dear have now evaporated into the ether. One of these loheld beliefs is that of the representation of women in the workplace, particularly so in the Indian context, where very nearly 70%of the workforce is comprised of men. For a nation that looks to make the most of its demographic dividend, we simply cannot countenance this trend to continue. Indeed, some economists predict that if India is to achieve women must account for more than half of the new workforce that will be created by 2030 if the country is to hit its 8% GDP growth rate target.

We are a long way from seeing women represent half the workforce though. According to a LinkedIn and Quantum Hub report,there has been incremental growth in new female leadership hires, which increased from 18.8% in 2016 to 23.2% in early 2024. The report also showed an overall increase in female representation in the workforce over the years, rising from 23.9% in 2016 to 26.8% in 2024. That number, while cause for optimism, reveals the sobering reality that there is much work ahead of us if we are to create truly inclusive workplaces.

Rigid cultures, invisible barriers, and unconscious biases against women in the workplace are just some of the reasons that the needle has moved forward ever-so-slowly. And what of the deeply entrenched cultural norms that strike at the very heart of the idea of women in the workplace.

There are a few organisations, though, that truly champion the idea of diversity in the workplace. By crafting a workplace culture that nurtures women at all levels and creates pathways for growth and success, they have earned the right to be acclaimed as a Most Preferred Workplace for Women. Recognised in a celebratory ceremony by Team Marksmen on September 26th at The Lalit, Mumbai, these companies have created safe and inclusive work environments,and in the process tapped into the diverse perspectives and unique contributions that women have to offer.

This research-driven initiative saw myriad organisations recognised, which included:

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Amdocs

Andaz Delhi

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Central Bank of India

Coforge Limited

Croda India Co. Pvt. Ltd.

CMR Green Technologies Ltd.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Genpact

Godrej Capital Ltd.

GUFIC BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd.

India Medtronic Pvt. Ltd.

INNODATA INDIA PVT LTD

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Kauvery Hospitals

Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Meyer Organics Pvt. Ltd.

ONGC

Omega Healthcare Management Services

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited

Schneider Electric India

Seclore Technology Pvt. Ltd.

SKF India Limited

Tata BlueScope Steel

Tech Mahindra

VFS Global

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited

VTP Group

WELLA COMPANY

Welspun Living Limited

Sharing his thoughts, Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-founder and CEO, Team Marksmen Network, said “It is critical that we build workspaces that celebrate and include women. This is not just a societal necessity or one that is called for from an equity standpoint, but instead one that is truly a business imperative. This transition is vital for fostering innovation, driving performance, and cultivating a more just and equitable society. Those that were recognised as having created a Most Preferred Workplace for Women champion thisethos, and show the way forward for us all.”

