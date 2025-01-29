Adhira & Appa Coffee set to revolutionize India's booming filter coffee market with a perfect blend of tradition and innovation

As India's filter coffee market continues its upward trajectory with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.87% from 2024 to 2033, Adhira & Appa Coffee is leading the charge in redefining the coffee experience. With a commitment to blending heritage with modern innovation, the brand is set to make a mark in the evolving landscape of India's coffee culture.

Adhira & Appa Coffee's ambitious vision includes the launch of 400 stores across India, with the first outlet set to open in Kochi. The company’s mission is not just to serve coffee but to create an environment that celebrates the art and heritage of India’s cherished coffee traditions. By integrating cutting-edge brewing techniques with age-old recipes, the brand promises an experience that bridges the past and the present, making every cup a celebration of culture and taste.

Filter coffee, ranked 2nd globally for its distinctive flavour on TasteAtlas, has cemented itself as a national favourite, beloved across generations. As demand surges, fueled by rising incomes and rapid urbanization, Adhira & Appa Coffee aims to cater to the discerning palates of Gen Z, Millennials, and families alike. The brand's unique approach embraces the cultural legacy of filter coffee while offering an immersive, contemporary experience tailored to the evolving lifestyle preferences of today's consumers.

“Our goal is to transform the way India experiences filter coffee by offering an environment that respects tradition while embracing contemporary innovation. We are committed to delivering an unparalleled coffee experience that resonates with today’s coffee enthusiasts and introduces new generations to the richness of our heritage” said Hari Haran, CEO of Adhira & Appa.

As this flavourful brand embarks on their journey, they are set to create a nationwide movement that elevates the humble coffee ritual into an unforgettable cultural experience. Stay tuned as the brand brings its unique blend of authenticity and creativity to coffee lovers across India.

ABOUT ADHIRA & APPA COFFEE

Adhira & Appa Coffee is revolutionizing the coffee experience by blending rich tradition with modern innovation. Recognized as the world's second most popular coffee for its unique flavour, filter coffee has become a beloved national treasure. It caters to the evolving preferences of Gen Z, Millennials, and families by offering an authentic yet contemporary coffee journey that honours heritage while embracing modern trends. In addition to its signature brews, it presents a thoughtfully curated selection of traditional South Indian snacks with a modern twist. Starting its journey in Kochi the brand is set to inspire a cultural movement that redefines the coffee ritual, creating an immersive experience across the nation.