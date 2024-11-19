AI Stocks to Watch in India: The Future is Now, and It's Wow!

The AI sector in India is expanding rapidly, with industries like manufacturing, finance, and eCommerce rapidly incorporating AI to gain a competitive edge. Investing in AI stocks brings you a promising potential to grow your wealth.

In this blog, we have shortlisted top AI stocks to watch in India. With innovative solutions, these firms are rolling out AI-driven technologies and stand out as suitable options for growth-oriented portfolios.

8 AI Stocks in India to Include in Your Portfolio

Have a look at some of the AI stocks

1. Bosch

Bosch is a global engineering and electronics company, and it has been at the forefront of integrating AI into its product lines. In recent years, it has ventured into smart manufacturing and automotive solutions. In India, the company uses AI for predictive maintenance and industrial automation, which are the key components of Industry 4.0.

The company has also established an AI-powered center of competence, making significant strides to strengthen automation and smart transportation. With a high demand, the company’s stock has increased by around 80% in the last 3 years.

2. Oracle Financial Services

As a subsidiary of Oracle Corporation, Oracle Financial Services offers financial software and cloud services on a global scale. Particularly, its AI-backed financial solutions automate processes like risk management and fraud detection. The recent AI-powered developments of the company in data analytics for banking help financial organizations efficiently manage big data.

The company’s revenue grew at a rate of 12.43% while profit hiked by 14.41% in FY 2023-24. With major banks in India adopting digital solutions, Oracle Financial Services has a major role to play in AI-based financial analytics.

3. Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems specializes in developing software products. In recent years, it has shifted its focus to AI, cloud computing, and data analytics. The company collaborates with industry giants like IBM and Microsoft to integrate AI solutions into digital transformation for its global clients.

In recent years, Persistent Systems has taken major initiatives in healthcare and cybersecurity. This demonstrates their commitment to deploying AI to address real-world problems. The company positions itself as a key player in AI-oriented solutions for different industries with a 5-year share price growth of 1740%+.

4. Infosys

Infosys is one of the largest IT service companies in India. It has come up with its Nia platform, which provides AI and automation solutions to businesses across various sectors. Using Nia, enterprises can streamline operations using predictive analytics, thereby automating repetitive tasks.

Infosys has also invested heavily in generative AI research. Currently, it has ongoing projects in NLP and AI-powered client services. The stock price of Infosys has been consistently soaring with a 65% growth in the last 4 years.

5. Affle India

Affle India specializes in mobile marketing technology. It uses consumer insights powered by AI for digital advertising and brand engagement.

The company's proprietary platforms use ML algorithms to increase user experiences and effectively target ads. As a result, the company is tapping into the booming digital advertising market of India. In FY2024, the company witnessed 14.39% revenue growth.

6. Cyient

As a technology and engineering company, Cyient uses AI to serve sectors like aerospace, utilities, and manufacturing. It provides intelligent solutions like predictive maintenance and smart city planning. Naturally, the goal of this company aligns with the smart city project development in India, which justifies its investment potential.

With the Indian government’s support for smart city projects, the AI capabilities of Cyient position the company on its growth trajectory. In the last one year, the stock has risen by 11% while for 5 years, the growth rate is 360%+.

7. Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies is known for its expertise in digital solutions. The company provides AI-powered analytics, serving clients in the retail and banking sectors. It provides intelligent automation services and optimizes processes.

As the demand for AI in BPO increases, Zensar appears as a promising AI stock to consider. Its stock has risen by 57.95% in the last 3 years.

8. Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies combines AI, analytics, and IoT to offer intelligent solutions across various industries. In recent years, the company has expanded its AI-driven services in sectors like cybersecurity and e-commerce.

It is also investing in AI to improve operational efficiency. It aligns with the initiative of the Indian government to digitize the economy. This focus on AI innovation has positioned Happiest Minds as a leading mid-sized company with strong AI potential. The same is reflected in its 10.53% revenue growth and 13.56% profit growth for FY2024.

Conclusion

Investment potential in AI stocks in India looks impressive. As the tech ecosystem of India evolves, the AI industry has the potential to deliver handsome rewards to investors. However, it is important to invest as per your long-term goals and risk appetite.