Alice Blue expands in Chennai with the launch of an upgraded branch

Alice Blue Financial Services has moved its Chennai operations into a larger workspace in Pallikaranai. Operations began on 6 February, offering local traders and investors greater capacity and support.

Alice Blue, founded in Erode, Tamil Nadu, in 2006, completed 20 years since its founding, and is now headquartered in Bengaluru. The proudly South Indian brand maintains over 20 branches across India. The discount broker supports trading in equities, derivatives, mutual funds and commodities through its ANT web platform and mobile app.

“We are not merely expanding. We are fortifying our base for what lies ahead, and this is just the start,” said Sidhavelayutham Mohanamoorthy, founder and chief executive. “On 6 February, we reached a significant milestone when Chennai operations commenced in this improved, vibrant space. It mirrors the scale, steadiness, and drive we foster at Alice Blue.”

Trade School within the Chennai branch

Trade School by Alice Blue operates directly from the new Chennai office. It is Alice Blue's initiative to equip students, professionals, or novice traders, with sound market understanding. Options include on-demand online lessons, live webinars, and in-person classes.

Highlights include:

Recorded lessons available around the clock

Completion certificates

Expert-led webinars, online or on-site, for discussion and queries

More than 20 modules, from fundamentals to strategies

The Chennai rationale

Chennai attracts a rising number of young professionals and newcomers to markets, yet accessible advice remains limited. The branch addresses this through account services and Trade School workshops, guiding users from initial setup to live trading.

Users benefit from ongoing sessions, platform assistance, query resolution, and online continuity, taking concepts into practice under local guidance.