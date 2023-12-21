An Ultra-Premium Card that Cares for the Exclusive and Privileged Needs of a Global Traveler

Tis the season to explore the myriad lifestyle benefits of the AURUM Credit Card. The exclusive credit card transcends traditional boundaries, embodying a sophisticated and convenient lifestyle for those who value time as much as luxury. Crafted to seamlessly fuse opulent privileges and convenience, AURUM is your gateway to a life enriched with style and comfort.

Redefining the Idea of Exclusivity

First things first, the prestige of AURUM by SBI Card is defined by the exclusivity factor it holds, as it is a ‘by-invitation-only’ credit card.

Designed in matte black with a metallic finish, this credit card is an accessory to complement the profile of its holder.

Access to a World of Privileges and Special Experiences

With an AURUM Credit Card in hand, you can travel worry-free across the world as it gives you the power to access a host of international privileges. For instance, through its DreamFolks Membership, AURUM provides easy access to international lounge benefits. You can get a complimentary DreamFolks Membership and enjoy unlimited complimentary access to 1,000-plus international airport lounges across the globe, along with a complimentary visit for a guest, once a quarter.

If that’s not all, a global traveler with AURUM gets to enjoy the exclusive privilege of the low forex markup of 1.99% on international transactions.

While traveling within the country, AURUM guarantees access to various domestic privileges as well. Through the Visa Program, one can access four complementary Domestic Airport Lounge visits per quarter. Add-on Cardholders can also avail of up to two of these visits, per quarter.

Going a step further, through DreamFolks Membership, you get one complimentary spa access, which can be availed at select airports every quarter within India.

Unlock Opportunities for Unparalleled Convenience and Luxury

A flip of an AURUM Credit Card can provide access to explore a world of big-screen blockbusters. A movie buff or connoisseur of good cinema, you can get four free movie tickets, together worth Rs 1,000 every month on BookMyShow.

When it comes to raising the bar in convenience, AURUM remains unparalleled in more ways than one. For example, take into consideration AURUM Secretarial Access or AURUM Concierge.

As time is a luxury, AURUM Secretarial Access is an exclusive privilege that lets your secretary or personal executive assistant access the account on your behalf.

At the same time, AURUM Concierge has been created to anticipate your every need and provide professional assistance whenever you like. This includes gifting, flower delivery, customized travel and holiday packages, golf reservations and health consultations, just to list a few.

In addition, AURUM provides access to golf privileges to master the putt. This way, you can enjoy 16 complimentary golf rounds per calendar year, four per quarter. Moreover, master the greens with 12 complimentary golf lessons per calendar year

AURUM also brings access to VISA Infinite Privileges. In this, you can discover exclusive offers across worldwide categories such as lifestyle, dining, travel, entertainment, and much more.

AURUM comes with a joining and annual membership fee of Rs 9,999 plus taxes. On joining, you get 40,000 Reward Points worth Rs 10,000 as a Welcome Gift.

What’s more? The annual fee is suitably reversed on annual spending of Rs 12 lakh. This, in itself, spells out one of the exclusive features of AURUM Credit Card.



Rounding it Up

To sum it up, the AURUM Credit Card caters to the lifestyle expectations of a global citizen. It offers a bouquet of benefits, entertainment and lifestyle privileges, milestone rewards, generous welcome bonus and an array of reward points at every step of your journey with AURUM that can be redeemed across various categories, from gift vouchers to flight tickets to hotel bookings and more

In the end, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that if exclusivity had another name; it had to be AURUM Credit Card.