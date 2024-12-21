AnchorPoint Aviara Marks a New Milestone with Bhoomi Poojan Ceremony and Partnership with NCCCL

AnchorPoint Aviara recently celebrated a significant milestone with the successful completion of its Bhoomi Poojan ceremony on December 12, 2024. This auspicious event marked the formal commencement of construction for the highly anticipated foundation of AnchorPoint Aviara, bringing its vision of wholistic and sustainable living one step closer toreality.

The event also celebrated AnchorPoint’s partnership with NCCCL (New Consolidated Construction Co Ltd.), one of India’s most trusted and experienced construction firms. With over 75 years of expertise and a legacy of delivering landmark projects across the country, NCCCL’s commitment to precision and excellence aligns seamlessly with AnchorPoint Aviara’s promise of delivering quality and timely completion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravi Sharma, Director & CEO, AnchorPoint Developers shared, “AnchorPoint Aviara is more than a residential project. It is our commitment to creating spaces where dreams take shape. The Bhoomi Poojan was a significant step in our journey, and our partnership with NCCCL ensures that this vision is executed with the utmost professionalism and precision.”

Mr. Anish Gupta, Founder & Managing Director of AnchorPoint Developers, added, “Collaborating with NCCCL is a strategic decision rooted in shared values of quality and reliability. With their unmatched expertise, we are confident that Aviara will become a symbol of trust and excellence in urban living.”

About Anchor Point

Anchor Point Developers is a prominent real estate company based in Mumbai, recognized for its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the construction of residential and commercial spaces.

About NCCCL

Established in 1946, NCCCL (National Construction Company Limited) has been a pioneer in the construction industry, delivering projects that span infrastructure, commercial, and residential sectors. With an unwavering focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, NCCCL continues to be a leader in the field.