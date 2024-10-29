BluSmart Appoints Rupa Devi Singh as Independent Director

Gurugram, October 28, 2024 – BluSmart, South Asia’s first and largest all-electric, full-stack, vertically integrated EV ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network, has announced the appointment of Ms. Rupa Devi Singh as an Independent Director.

Ms. Singh is a seasoned professional with extensive expertise in the field of Banking, Infrastructure Advisory and Finance. She has held key executive roles, including her tenure as the Founder Managing Director & CEO at Power Exchange India Ltd. (PXIL), and has served as an Independent Director & Board approved Non-Executive (Part-Time) Chairman of DCB Bank Ltd. She currently serves on the boards of other reputed companies like JSW Energy & its subsidiaries, Aarti Industries Ltd., amongst others.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Rupa Devi Singh, said, "I am excited to join the BluSmart board at such a transformative time in its journey. I look forward to contributing to the company's vision of revolutionizing sustainable urban mobility and driving impactful change in the EV ecosystem."

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the board of BluSmart, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Singh to our Board of Directors. Her vast experience in infrastructure and structured finance will be invaluable in accelerating our mission to decarbonize mobility at scale and building the company for the long term.”

Ms. Singh holds B.Sc. & LL.B. from the University of Delhi and is also a Certified Associate, Indian Institute of Bankers. Throughout her illustrious career, she has held several leadership positions in banking as well as other sectors across the country.

With this, BluSmart Board now has two independent directors Ms. Rupa Devi Singh and Mr. Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa (former Chair and CEO of Azure Power Global Limited).

BluSmart is building a vertically integrated energy-infrastructure, mobility and technology business to decarbonize mobility at scale. It operates the largest all-electric ride-hailing fleet across South Asia, with ~8,000 EVs, completing ~19 Million trips and covering ~610 Million clean kilometers. BluSmart’s EV charging infrastructure network has also grown multi-fold with 5000+ EV chargers across 50 charging hubs across prime locations in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

