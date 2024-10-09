Celebrating those crafting human-first experiences

Cuttiedge technologies, such as generative AI (GenAI), quantum computing, and more, are rewriting the rules of what was previously imagined to be possible. And they’re not existing in isolation either, often dovetailing to power a productivity surge like few others. Nowhere is the impact of this felt more acutely than in the field of customer experience (CX). As consumer demands grow ever more intense, it is vital for organisations and leaders to understand how to fullyharness these innovative technologies for their use case, because there is a strong business case to be made for it. As per Zippia and the CX Index, companies that focus on CX see an 80% increase in revenue, and profits that are 60% higher than those that fail to focus on CX. Little wonder then that the Zendesk CX Trends Report 2023 reveals that 80% of leaders plan to increase customer service budgets over the next year.

Even so, technology is no cure-all silver bullet. It is simply another bow in the quiver of CX leaders, one that must be targeted precisely so that it cuts to the heart of the matter, delivering seamless experiences that delight at all touchpoints. Creatingan enabling those human-first experiences is no mean feat, and to fully understand how this could be made possible, Team Marksmen Network’s CX Transformation Conclave brought together industry experts and leaders to pool their collective wisdom at a one-of-a-kind industry platform.

With an aim to unravel the inherent challenges and optimise for the plethora of opportunities presented by a protean industry landscape, these thought leaders put forth customer-centric insights that balanced the cuttiedge nature of technology with a human touch. The event was also witness to a unique recognition ceremony, Masters of CX, which lauded CX trailblazers making a difference in their respective industries. Those lauded as part of this research-driven effort included:

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Akash Tiwari, Co-founder,Team Marksmen Network said, “Creating CX that delights at all times is always the aim, and getting there calls for a thoughtful application of innovation while seeing things through the lens of the customer at all times. Today, trust and loyalty are like gold dust for organisations, particularly in an era of intense competition. It is a sustainable advantage like few others, which is hard to erode and virtually iron-clad, and the Masters of CX represent a cadre of organisations that have wielded it with great success.”

About Team Marksmen

Through an array of bespoke industry-centric knowledge platforms, using a variety of formats, such as Roundtables, Summits & Conferences, Workshops, and Recognition Ceremonies, Team Marksmen helps senior industry decision makers navigate through issues of critical importance and informs their world-view for better decision-making.

Team Marksmen has successfully executed 50+on-ground events with 1500+ brand associations, helping businesses across industries create opportunities to engage audiences through on-ground and virtual experiences.

The organisation empowers industry leaders by providing them with insights, ideas, and opportunities that fits their unique industry and context. Through content shared via its flagship website, Marksmen Daily, and print magazine ‘in Focus’ focused on business, leadership, and lifestyle, they help advance the practice of management. Meanwhile, through strategic initiatives like Marksmen Media, it helps organisations achieve their objectives through a plethora of bespoke digital and content strategies.