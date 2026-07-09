Credit score hack: Using a credit card to qualify for a home loan faster

A home loan application is one of the most scrutinised financial processes a borrower undergoes. Lenders assess income, existing liabilities, repayment behaviour, and most critically, the lending score. A score of 750 or above is considered favourable by most lenders in India. For applicants who fall below this threshold, a disciplined card strategy can help accelerate the path to eligibility.

Why does a credit score matter in home loan approval?

Lenders use the score as a primary risk indicator. It signals how reliably a borrower has managed past monetary obligations. A higher rating, usually 750 or above, results in faster application processing, lower interest rates, higher sanctioned amounts, and reduced need for additional collateral.

The rating is calculated based on repayment behaviour, utilisation ratio, borrowing mix, length of account activity, and number of recent enquiries. Understanding these components helps a borrower identify where to focus efforts.

How responsible card usage builds a financial profile?

When used responsibly, a credit card is among the most efficient tools for building a repayment track record. Each transaction, payment, and utilisation ratio is reported to bureaus monthly, creating a continuous record of monetary behaviour.

Key mechanisms include:

Timely payments in each billing cycle contribute positively to the rating.

Keeping utilisation around 30% of the available limit.

Building account age through a sustained active profile.

Demonstrating varied repayment capability through a mix of revolving and instalment products.

The step-by-step strategy to build a stronger profile

Using a card strategically requires a structured approach:

Obtain a card if you do not already hold one.

Set monthly spending within 25 to 30% of the available limit.

Pay the full outstanding balance each month before the due date.

Avoid applying for multiple monetary products simultaneously.

Monitor performance quarterly.

Maintain the account for at least 12 months before applying for a housing application.

The role of a student credit card in early financial building

For younger borrowers who intend to purchase a property in their late twenties or early thirties, starting early can make a big difference. A student credit card is made for individuals with no prior borrowing record and usually comes with a lower limit and simplified eligibility criteria.

Using one from early adulthood allows the borrower to accumulate a repayment record over several years. By the time an application is made, the individual has a multi-year repayment track record, which substantially improves credibility in the eyes of lenders. Some banks, including IDFC FIRST Bank, offer entry-level cards like FIRST WOW! suited to early-stage users that help strengthen financial standing.

Common mistakes that damage the rating

Several behaviours actively harm a borrower’s standing ahead of an application. These include:

Maxing out the credit card.

Paying only the minimum amount due.

Closing old accounts, which reduces account age.

Applying for multiple financial products simultaneously.

Letting the card remain inactive.

Using the card alongside other financial products

A limited borrowing mix can also reduce appeal to lenders. Adding a personal or consumer durable facility once the rating crosses 700 can help strengthen the borrower profile. Repaying such obligations on time signals to the underwriter that the applicant can manage multiple commitments efficiently.

Certain banks, including IDFC FIRST Bank, provide products across categories, enabling borrowers to build a diversified profile. Here are a few considerable cards by IDFC FIRST Bank:

FD-backed: FIRST WOW!

Travel & low forex: WOW! Black, IndiGo Secured

Cashback: Hello Cashback

How long does it take to reach a 750-credit score?

Those with no prior borrowing record usually require time to reach a level of 750.

student credit card held from early adulthood can compress this timeline considerably. Individuals in the 600–650 range may require less time. Those between 650 and 700 can improve even faster.

Timelines vary significantly based on individual financial behaviour and the starting point.

Wrapping it up

A credit card online can be a useful tool to build financial credibility when used responsibly. Paying the full outstanding amount on time, keeping utilisation low, avoiding multiple applications, and maintaining older accounts can support a healthier financial profile over time. However, approval depends on multiple factors beyond the rating, including income, repayment capacity, existing obligations, and lender policy.