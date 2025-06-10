DAEWOO India appoints EBG group as Strategic Partner for Home Appliances and Electronics Retail Expansion

EBG Group has partnered with DAEWOO a globally recognized Korean brand to exclusively extend their premium home appliances, electronics, and consumer goods to Indian market. This strategic alliance combines DAEWOO’s cutting-edge technology and innovation with EBG’s extensive marketing expertise and distribution networks. The association aims to disrupt India’s home appliance and electronics retail by introducing high-quality, energy-efficient, and sustainable solutions tailored to modern Indian consumers.

DAEWOO brings decades of technological innovation and high manufacturing standards, while EBG Group’s deep understanding of Indian consumer preferences and retail operations positions it to successfully introduce and expand DAEWOO's products in India.

According to Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of EBG Group, “the partnership aligns with EBG’s long-term strategy to strengthen its market footprint, bringing premium appliances that meet the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions. EBG Group will lead the retail and distribution expansion for DAEWOO Consumer Products across India, ensuring seamless access to products through a robust retail network and strong after-sales support. The focus is on creating a hassle-free shopping experience while providing consumers with reliable service infrastructure nationwide”.

“The partnership will introduce a range of high-performance, stylish and energy-efficient home appliances, including whole range of Home & Kitchen appliances as well as Smart home solutions, Mr. H. S. Bhatia, Managing Director, DAEWOO India said. With IoT-enabled devices and advanced energy-saving features, DAEWOO’s products are designed to meet the needs of India’s growing tech-savvy consumer base, who seek innovation, convenience, and sustainability. By combining technological advancements with deep market insights, both companies aim to bring premium, affordable, and high-tech solutions to Indian households, setting the stage for the next evolution in consumer electronics.

“EBG plans to create business opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs through an innovative franchise model. This initiative is expected to further strengthen DAEWOO’s retail presence and empower local partners, with details to be announced soon”, Mr. Hari Kiran, COO and Co-Founder of EBG Group said. “We are excited to collaborate with Daewoo in bringing innovative, high-quality home appliances and electronics to India”.

With DAEWOO brand EBG aim to develop a holistic ecosystem that enhances customer experience through reliable service, easy accessibility, and a nationwide after-sales network.

About DAEWOO India

DAEWOO is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of home appliances, electronics, and consumer goods. Known for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality, DAEWOO products are trusted by consumers around the world with presence in more than 70 countries. DAEWOO brand operates in India through their manufacturing and marketing partner M/s. Kelwon Electronics & Appliances Pvt. Ltd. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, DAEWOO continues to lead the way in creating products that make life easier, more comfortable, and more sustainable.

About EBG Group

EBG Group is a premier name in the Indian market, known for launching and managing premium tech and lifestyle brands. With an in-depth understanding of Indian consumer behaviour and a strong retail presence, EBG has built a reputation for providing innovative solutions and excellent customer experiences. Through this strategic partnership with DAEWOO, EBG aims to redefine the home appliances and electronics market in India.