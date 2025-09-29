Elitecon International to Raise 300 Crore via QIP to Fuel FMCG Expansion Through Strategic Acquisitions

Mumbai, September 26, 2025:Elitecon International Limited, a global leader in the FMCG sector, is planning to raise 300 crore by issuing equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The funds raised will be invested in acquiring SunbridgeAgro Pvt. Ltd. and LandsmillAgro Pvt. Ltd., a major strategic move aimed at strengthening Elitecon International’s FMCG portfolio and accelerating growth.

Elitecon has delivered exceptional financial performance in recent periods, further reinforcing the strength of its growth strategy. For FY25, the company reported consolidated net sales of 548.76 crore and a net profit of 69.65 crore. In Q1 FY26 alone, Elitecon International achieved consolidated net sales of 524.87 crore and a net profit of 72.08 crore. This performance demonstrates that within just one quarter, the company achieved 95.64% of the previous year’s annual sales and surpassed the full-year profit by 103%. The exponential growth in Q1 FY26 was driven by Elitecon’s expansion into new business segments and the scaling up of its international operations, which together significantly boosted revenue momentum. These results underscore Elitecon International’s ability to deliver outstanding financial outcomes while maintaining a clear focus on sustainable expansion.

The acquisitions of SunbridgeAgro Pvt. Ltd. and LandsmillAgro Pvt. Ltd. further highlight this strategy. SunbridgeAgro Private Limited operates a state-of-the-art edible oil refinery at Kandla with a capacity of 800 MT per day (MTPD), supported by storage infrastructure of 9,250 MT (being expanded to 15,000 MT) and an additional 20,000 MT customs-bonded warehouse at Kandla Port. The company reported FY25 net sales of 1,443.32 crore and PAT of 34.36 crore, and is projected to achieve 2,520 crore in net sales and PAT of 72.85 crore in FY26, translating into ~75% growth in top-line sales and more than doubling of profit within a year.

LandsmillAgro Private Limited operates a modern facility in Mathura with a capacity of 235 MT per day, supported by storage infrastructure at Kandla Port. The company reported FY25 revenue of 13,94.80 crore and a PAT of 25.43 crore and is estimated to achieve 1800.00crore in revenue and a PAT of 43.68 crore in FY26, representing ~29% growth in sales and a 71.75% growth in profit year-on-year. Along with its strong distribution network of over 500 distributors across India, Landsmill supplies to leading institutional buyers, including some of the country’s largest FMCG and food companies.As a strategic acquisition, this network will also enable Elitecon to expand the reach of its broader FMCG portfolio across new markets.

Commenting on the development, Vipin Sharma, Managing Director of Elitecon International, said: “These strategic investments aim to expand our market presence and leverage operational synergies. By adding scale and capabilities in edible oils and household consumables, we are strengthening our FMCG portfolio while creating long-term value for shareholders. With our robust performance in FY26 already surpassing last year’s achievements within a single quarter, Elitecon International is poised for an exciting phase of accelerated growth.”

Disclaimer: The advertiser "Elitecon International" has paid to get this release published. This release contains certain forward looking statements that is likely to have an impact on the company's stock price and carries a financial risk. Readers are advised to do adequate independent research or consult a certified financial advisor before making an investment decision.Business Standard does not carry any responsibility or liability for any financial or material loss arising from the direct/indirect use of the information provided in this article..