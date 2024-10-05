eYantra Ventures Limited board approves investment proposal of Rs. 15 crores in Neuro and Spine Associates Private Limited

New Delhi [India] October 4: eYantra Ventures Limited (eYVL; formerly known as Punit Commercials Limited) is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Neuro and Spine Associates Private Limited (NASAPL). This decision was made during the board meeting held on September 27, 2024, in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Under the approved proposal, eYVL will invest Rs. 15 crore, giving eYantra Ventures a 60% controlling stake in NASAPL, thereby making it a subsidiary of the company upon completion of procedural formalities. NASAPL, a healthcare entity based out of Hyderabad, focuses on running, operating, and managing hospitals that provide a comprehensive range of in-patient and out-patient services. By leveraging the expertise of veteran doctors at NASAPL, eYantra Ventures sees this investment as a significant opportunity to enter the healthcare industry, diversifying its portfolio, and achieve inorganic growth. This strategic move is expected to improve shareholder value and position eYantra Ventures for loterm success in the healthcare sector.

The success of Neuro and Spine Associates Private Limited will be driven by the exceptional leadership of Dr Riyaj M. Khan, MBBS, MBA, HMP (ISB), a healthcare leader with over 17 years of experience in transforming hospitals. Recognized as one of the ‘100 Most Influential Healthcare Leaders,’ Dr Khan has a proven track record of success, having held leadership positions across premier hospitals in India and the Middle East, including Continental Hospitals and CARE Hospitals.

Dr Khan’s unique blend of clinical and business acumen, honed through his medical training at Kurnool Medical College and his postgraduate studies in Healthcare Management at the Indian School of Business, has been instrumental in driving innovation, revenue growth, and operational excellence in the institutions he has led. Known for his people-centric leadership and data-driven strategic thinking, Dr Khan’s focus on empowering teams and creating high-value relationships will be key to NASAPL’s growth and success.

At eYantra Ventures Limited, we are a diversified investment company actively seeking opportunities across various sectors to maximize value for our stakeholders. Our recent investment in NASAPL marks a strategic expansion into the healthcare industry. We previously acquired a 100% stake in Prismberry Technologies Private Limited, a software services company. As a house of businesses, we focus on building and acquiring companies that are EBITDA accretive and improves stakeholder value.

Looking ahead, we are excited about pursuing many more acquisitions while our organic business continues to grow healthily. We are also eager to expand internationally through our newly established wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE.