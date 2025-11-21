Founded in 2016 in Jaipur, HabileLabs Is Emerging as India's Next Cloud and AI Powerhouse

From Jaipur’s Vision to Nationwide Impact

When Ankit Dhir and Shankar Morwal started HabileLabs in 2016 in Jaipur, the aim was clear: build an engineering company from India’s heartland that delivers to international standards. Ten years on, that vision has scaled. Headquartered in Jaipur with offices in Gurugram and Mumbai, HabileLabs serves adiverse client base across India, while also engaginginternational customersinSaaS, manufacturing, and healthcare.

In 2025, HabileLabs was named “Tech Titan of Rajasthan”, an honour presented by the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. - a signal that Rajasthan’s tech story now includes globally credible engineering.

“Our vision for the cloud practice is to make it invisible,” says Shankar Morwal, CTO of HabileLabs. “When architecture, automation, and security are woven into business DNA, technology stops being an overhead, it becomes the nervous system of growth.”

AWS as a Reliable Platform - and a Partner

As its customers grew, HabileLabs needed a cloud foundation that was dependable at scale. In AWS, we found a reliable technology platform and partner-one thatput a spring in our step and enabled consistent delivery with clear operating guardrails. The team built deep capability in AWS-native architecturesto ensurescalability, compliance, cost discipline, and performance.

HabileLabs’ proprietary Refine Platform, implemented with AWS components, helps enterprises bring data analytics, automation, and generative AI into everyday operations-so cloud spending translates into business advantage, not just infrastructure.

The company recently earned the AWS Generative AI Competency, recognising its capability to deliver end-to-end GenAI solutions-from model strategy and application design to deployment and scaling-while meeting stringent standards of security and governance. This comes alongside AWS Service Delivery Badges for Amazon RDS, ECS, Lambda, WAF, and CloudFormation, validating a track record of secure, efficient, and compliant implementations.

Client-Centric Engineering and Long-Term Partnerships

Business owners value outcomes: uptime, accuracy, speed, and total cost of ownership. HabileLabs’ operating model is built around client-centric delivery-clear scope, transparent tracking, predictable sprints, and post-go-live reliability. Across banks, NBFCs, fintechs, digital-first enterprises, and healthcare organisations (national and international), the company focuses on modernising legacy, building cloud-native systems, and de-risking transformation.

Healthcare is a growing strength: projects span AI-assisted diagnostics, patient-engagement platforms, and secure health-data integration, with rigorous attention to privacy, interoperability, and clinical compliance.

“Client-centricity is our north star,” says Ankit Dhir, Founder & CEO. “We measure success by repeat business and multi-year relationships. If our work makes a customer faster, safer, and more confident quarter after quarter, we’ve done our job.”

Disciplined Cloud, Practical AI

HabileLabs’ approach to AI and automation is deliberately outcome-focused-reducing cost through shorter development cycles, improving accuracy through automation, and unlocking new revenue through intelligent insights. In a world where compliance demands both innovation and speed, the company ensures that solutions remain secure, auditable, and regulator-ready without slowing delivery.

Paired with AWS’ reference architectures, this approach delivers faster time-to-value, lower run costs, and greater operational resilience-qualities business leaders increasingly expect in a partner.

The Advantage, Made in India

Technology is moving faster than any single organisation can master end-to-end. In this reality, a reliable engineering partner creates the delta between basic adoption and durable competitive advantage. From Jaipur to Gurugram and Mumbai-and to clients abroad-HabileLabs is building that edge with clear governance, predictable delivery, and cost-aware design.

About HabileLabs

HabileLabs is a digital-engineering and AI-innovation company specialising in cloud transformation, enterprise software, and data intelligence. Headquartered in Jaipur, with offices in Gurugram and Mumbai, the company serves clients across India and select international markets, including leading healthcare organisations.

As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, HabileLabs designs and deploys secure, scalable, and intelligent AWS-powered ecosystems that deliver measurable business impact-and long-term partnerships.

To learn more about HabileLabs’ cloud, AI, and digital engineering capabilities, & AWS visit https://www.habilelabs.io/.