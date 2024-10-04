Garware Hi-Tech Films: A Legacy of Innovation in Polyester Manufacturing

Garware Hi-Tech Films, previously known as Garware Polyester, has been a pioneering force in the polyester film manufacturing industry since its inception in 1957. With over 90 years of history, the company has become a key player in the global market for high-performance films, renowned for its commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence. The driving force behind this success is Dr.Shashikant Garware, born on November 5, 1934, in Bombay (now Mumbai), India. As the son of Padma Bhushan Abasaheb Garware and Vimalabai Garware, Dr. Garware was educated at Dulwich College in London and later pursued Business Management at the University of Edinburgh, UK. He is married to Sheila Shashikant Garware, and together they have three children: Monika Garware, Sarita Garware Ramsay, and Sonia Garware.

Dr. Garware has been instrumental in shaping the company’s trajectory, introducing numerous technological advancements that have transformed the industry. His vision led to the development of U.V. Stabilized Polyester Film in 1982, a product that received a U.S. patent for its energy-saving properties, marking a significant milestone in Garware’s innovative journey.

Today, Garware Hi-Tech Films offers a diverse product portfolio, including solar control window films, safety and security films, and paint protection films, catering to the automotive, architectural, and industrial sectors. The company proudly claims the title of the world's largest manufacturer ofsun control films and India’s first and largest paint protection film which is one of the global leaders, establishing a unique footprint in India’s manufacturing landscape.

Recognized for its accomplishments, Garware Hi-Tech Films has received several prestigious awards, including the Gold Shield Award from the Government of India and the CII Innovation Award 2023. It has also been honored as a Top Exporter by the Plex Council for over four decades, reflecting its strong presence in the international market.

Dr.Shashikant Garware, who was conferred an honorary D.Litt. by the University of Mumbai in 2022, remains a beacon of inspiration for the company. His contributions to the polyester industry and philanthropic efforts underscore Garware Hi-Tech Films' legacy and ongoing success, as it continues to pioneer advancements in film technology.