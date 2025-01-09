Goyal Salt eyes western and eastern market expansion with Gandhidham plant

Jaipur, January 06, 2025:In a strategic move to fortify its footprint in the western and eastern market, Goyal Salt Limited, leading FMCG player which specializes in salt, is investing ₹80 crore to set up a large salt manufacturing plant in Gandhidham near salt capital of Kutch. This development marks a significant milestone for Goyal Salt, as it prepares to focus on new markets. The expansion is part of the company’s long-term strategy to enhance its operational capabilities and support its extensive customer base in India.

The company currently works with more than 60 distributors in Northern markets and have appointed distributors in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam and Orissa. Currently the company has a reach of 5000 retail outlets and is expecting to reach to every household in the country in the next five years.

With a capacity of 4,50,000 MT and spread over 12 acres of land, the Gandhidham plant is at trial run stage and expected to be operational by end of January 2025.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of this expansion, Pramesh Goyal, Managing Director said, “The new facility in Gandhidham allows us to get closer to western and eastern markets in the country by reducing logistics cost and hastening the delivery of finished products to our customers. We would like to repeat similar success we had in Northern markets and both Western and Eastern markets and we are very confident that we will deliver good growth rates with the help of our distributors in this area.

The establishment of Gandhidham facility is another notable step in our ongoing journey to make Goyal Salt a household name in India. As we look forward, our plans include expanding even beyond to South.”

India is currently the 3rd largest salt producing country, a position that reflects its strong performance and growth potential. While, Goyal Salt has been focusing on increasing its production capacity, expanding its product portfolio and market presence. Disclaimer : The company Goyal Salt has issued this press release and it is paid for by them The above release contains certain forward looking statements which could have an impact on the stock price of the listed companies involved. Readers are advised to do adequate independent research or consult a certified financial advisor before making an investment decision. Business Standard does not carry any responsibility or liability for any financial or material loss arising from the direct/indirect use of the information provided in this article