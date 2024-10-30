Gujarat moves toward Zero Manual Scavenging; deploys nine more Bandicoot robots

Gandhinagar, Oct 29: In a determined move to eradicate the obnoxious practice of manual scavenging across the state, the Gujarat Urban Development Mission (GUDM) has deployed nine more Bandicoot robots in three major cities for a mechanised and dignified alternative to manhole cleaning.

Under the initiative backed by Coal India Ltd, four robots in Ahmedabad, three in Surat, and twoin Gandhinagar will be deployed, building on the success of six previously installed such robots.

Gujarat, one of the most urbanised states with 42.6 per cent of its population residing in urban areas, has been making resolute efforts for an efficient sewage management. The introduction of these robots is a step towards automating hazardous and inhuman manhole cleaning and protecting sanitation workers from life-threatening sewer conditions.

Besides providing a safer solution, the Bandicoot robot initiative includes training programmes for sanitation workers, enabling them to operate the robots themselves and providing them better livelihood opportunities. The user-friendly interface of the robot utilising graphical representations helps workers, even with minimal proficiency in language, to operate it themselves. Additionally, ithas inbuilt learning software that assists workers during operations through guidance and support.

Shri Punam Makwana, Independent Director of Coal India Ltd, said, “We are committed to supporting cleantech advancements that align with Gujarat's efforts to improve sanitation standards. Beyond introducing modern technology, we aim to rehabilitate those affected by manual scavenging, ensuring their transition into safer employment opportunities through initiatives like this.”

Currently, seven out of Gujarat's 31 cities have adopted Bandicoot robots as part of the pilot project’s first phase of deployment. The remaining 24 cities, covering 4,162 km of sewage networks, have yet to adopt the technology. While the journey to make Gujarat a zero-manual-scavenging state is still long, this deployment marks a critical step in that direction.

The Bandicoot robot, designed to clean manholes with minimal human intervention, has won global acclaim for providing an effective solution to manual manhole cleaning. With features like a rotatable robotic arm for precise cleaning, toxic gas sensors for detecting hazardous gases, high-definition cameras for monitoring operations, and extendable legs for increased stability and reach, the robot ensures both safety and operational efficiency in manhole cleaning.

Despite the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act (PEMSR) of 2013 banning the practice, manual scavenging remains a pressing issue across India.

So far, more than 200 Bandicoot robots have been deployed across 19 states and three Union Territories, and over 3,000 sanitation workers trained as skilled robot operators, helping to modernise urban sanitation nationwide.

Arun George, Director of Genrobotics, said, "We developed the Bandicoot robot to eliminate manual scavenging in India and provide sanitation workers with a more dignified life. We are extremely pleased to see that our technology is empowering urban local bodies to achieve this and contributing to our innovation."

He added: “It’s not just about introducing technology; it’s about rehabilitating marginalised workers and ensuring a safer, more dignified future for all those involved into it.”

Genrobotics has been recognized for its social innovation with a string of prestigious awards, including the National Startup Award, Swachhata Startup Award for the Bandicoot Robotic Scavenger, the Amrut Tech Challenge Award for ‘Innovative Solution to end manual scavenging,’ and the BIRAC Innovator Award for ‘Innovation with High Social Impact.’