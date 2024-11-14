Hafele India to Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions at Acetech 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 14 : Hafele India is once again set to make a significant impact at Acetech 2024, reaffirming its dedication to delivering solutions that enhance the value of everyday spaces. With a long legacy of excellence and an ongoing commitment to transforming living and work environments, Hafele empowers customers with versatile, efficient solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern living.

This year, Hafele’s booth centres around the brand purpose, “Maximising the Value of Space. Together,” that was introduced last year. This purpose guides Hafele in creating functional, intelligent, atmospheric, and organised environments that adapt to the unique needs of today’s lifestyles. The purpose has been thoughtfully curated to highlight the shared value of maximising potential, a philosophy championed by Hafele’s brand ambassador, Mr. Sachin Tendulkar. Visitors to the booth will embark on an inviting journey through distinct spaces, designed to create an immersive experience that captures Hafele’s seamless blend of innovation, functionality, and style where they would explore how the company’s solutions cater to every room / space.

Mr. Frank Schloeder, Managing Director of Hafele South Asia, stated, "India is a highly promising and dynamic market brimming with opportunity. Year after year, Hafele has achieved outstanding growth here, and we are excited about expanding further. Being part of Acetech 2024 will also give Hafele an opportunity to showcase multiple products including our curtain raisers and emerging innovations as well as highlight our holistic capability as a brand.”

The Hafele Booth at Acetech 2024 promises an interactive experience that will bring visitors closer to our solutions. This approachable setup encourages relatability at all levels, be it a homeowner, a designer or an architect.

Hafele remains committed to enriching living spaces by staying at the forefront of the constantly evolving consumer needs and design trends. Commitment has always been reflected at Hafele’s Acetech Booth, and this year we encourage you to join us at our booth at Acetech 2024 and discover products that embody our dedication to quality, innovation and design excellence.

We invite you to experience our booth as well as our purpose - Maximising the Value of Space. Together.

About Hafele

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs - from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

On: 14th to 17th November 2024

At: The Hafele Booth, Hall 1, B5 & 6, and C5, Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai.

