If monthly options come, here's how traders can keep (and find) their edge | Pocketful

New Delhi [India], August 29: TThere’s talk that options expiries might get longer in the future. Nothing is confirmed. But if monthly options do arrive, here’s a simple way to think about it.

What could change

Less last-day rush: Instead of everything piling into one expiry day, activity may spread out.

More planning time: Positions might need a few extra days to play out, which can reduce “all-or-nothing” moves.

How traders can adjust

Don’t rely only on one day: Spread positions across different dates so one event doesn’t decide everything.

Use simple, defined-risk setups: Basic call/put spreads help keep potential losses clear and manageable.

Look a bit further out: Stock futures and longer-dated options can match your view on a company, a sector, or earnings better than only near-term trades.

Watch the calendar: If one exchange ends options in the second week and another in the fourth (if that happens), there may be chances to trade the gap between them. Think of it like buying in one market and selling in another when the dates don’t line up.

For full-time 0-DTE sellers who are worried: don’t panic. Traders have adapted through every rule change so far—and they will again. The market may change the beat, but you’ll still know the steps.

At Pocketful, we’re focused on clear tools and education so you can switch gears smoothly if and when the rules evolve.