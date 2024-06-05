In Time Group Building Legacy on Quality, Sustainability, and Innovation

In Time Group has become a big name in clothing, known for beautiful embroidery and well-made garments. But the story behind the company is just as interesting! It all started with Mr. Kuldip Singh, a man with a dream.

From Air Force to Fashion

Born in 1957, Mr. Singh always had a go-getter spirit. After finishing school in Haryana, he served in the Indian Air Force. Then, he decided to try his hand at business, starting by selling sweaters. This was the first step on his path to the world of fashion.

In 1988, he took a big leap and established Sony Embroidery in Delhi. It was a small business at first, with just a few machines. But Mr. Singh knew the importance of quality and hard work. He also saw the potential of new technology. In 1999, he invested in modern embroidery machines, which made a big difference. By 2009, Sony Embroidery had become a major supplier for famous clothing brands like H&M and GAP!

Stitching Together a Greener Future

For Mr. Singh, it isn’t just about making great clothes. He also cares about protecting the environment. In Time Group uses eco-friendly methods whenever possible, and they make sure their factories follow strict rules to keep things clean and green. Their commitment to sustainability was recognized in 2017 when the company received the Best Vendor Award from Mr. Philip N. Auld, CEO of Trent!

A Testament to Transition and Transformation

The story of In Time Group is a tapestry woven with strategic transitions and continuous improvement. Mr. Singh's journey from trading sweaters in Thane (1985) to establishing a leading international brand showcases his remarkable foresight. Here's a closer look at the company's transformative journey:

Mr Singh's entrepreneurial spirit took root in Thane, where he began trading sweaters in his spare time. Later, they moved to Delhi in 1988 marking the birth of Sony Embroidery, starting with a modest setup of four manual machines.

In 1999, he witnessed a pivotal shift with the investment in cutting-edge Barudan computerized embroidery machines. This strategic move paved the way for rapid expansion, culminating in the company becoming a key vendor for leading international brands by 2009.

Sustainability and Environmental Practices

In Time Group prioritizes eco-friendly practices in both embroidery and garment manufacturing. The company focuses on minimizing waste and optimizing energy efficiency. Their commitment extends to achieving full compliance with international environmental standards, making them a trusted partner for environmentally conscious brands. As a testament to this commitment, a new factory dedicated to Westside was established in Sector 69, featuring the latest eco-friendly technologies.

Second Generation Leadership: Carrying the Torch Forward

The legacy of Mr Kuldip Singh finds a worthy successor in his son, Mr Gurpreet Singh. Leading with the same dedication to sustainability, Gurpreet Singh has spearheaded international expansion, launching eco-friendly brands and products globally. His focus on innovation extends to implementing cutting-edge sustainable technologies and practices, further reducing the company's carbon footprint.

A Vision for the Future: Sustainability for Generations to Come

In Time Group's vision extends far beyond commercial success. The company is committed to ensuring resources and opportunities for future generations to create a healthy and empowered world. They are dedicated to scaling new heights while remaining steadfast in their commitment to environmental stewardship. The 2017 Best Vendor Award from Trent CEO, Mr. Philip N. Auld, stands as a testament to their excellence in both sustainability and quality.

Celebrating World Environment Day: A Legacy of Sustainability

In Time Group stands as a beacon of hope, showcasing the power of marrying sustainable business practices with exceptional quality. Their journey from a small embroidery unit to a leading international brand serves as a powerful testament to the impact of dedication, innovation, and environmental responsibility. As we celebrate World Environment Day, In Time Group reminds us all that a greener future is achievable through collective effort and unwavering commitment.