Inland Transit Vs Marine Cargo Insurance - Know The Difference Now!

Given the vastness of the marine business, there are several types of marine policies available to cater to the needs of various entities involved. Among the various types of policies, cargo marine insurance policy and inland transit are the two most common types.

What is Inland Transit Insurance? Inland transit insurance is designed to protect goods or cargo during transportation within the country. When you buy inland transit insurance online, it offers cargo protection, whether it is being transported by road, rail, waterways, etc., from the origin to the destination. Under this insurance, you get protection against damage, theft, accidents, natural disasters, etc., that may occur during transit. Before you opt for insurance for your marine asset, it is crucial to know the differences between the different policies, so you can make the most appropriate choice. So, let’s delve into the difference between inland transit and marine cargo insurance.

What is Marine Cargo Insurance?

Marine cargo insurance offers protection to the cargo during transit, both within the country and internationally. It covers the transportation of goods through various channels or modes, such as waterways, railways, roadways, etc. Such insurance is specifically designed for exporters, importers and cargo owners to protect them against the risks of global trade.

Inland Transit Vs Marine Cargo Insurance: Know the Differences

Comparison Parameter Inland Transit Insurance Marine Cargo Insurance Applicability Inland transit insurance is applicable for entities engaged in domestic business. Marine cargo insurance is applicable to entities engaged in domestic as well as overseas business. Scope of Coverage Coverage customisation may be limited. Coverage customisation is wider due to the vast scope of insurance. Means of Transport Inland transit covers goods transported by sea or air. It covers goods transported by all means of transport. Perils Covered It covers losses due to earthquakes, fire, explosion, lightning, theft, accidental damage, etc. It covers losses due to fire, accident, collision, sinking, jettison, stranding, etc. Types of Cargo It is suitable for transiting raw materials, machinery, finished products, etc. Cargo insurance is a better choice for perishable goods, hazardous materials, commodities, etc.

The Importance of Marine Insurance Marine insurance policy is the protective shield that safeguards marine businesses against unforeseen losses and damages. It is important for the following reasons.

Marine insurance mitigates the risks faced by maritime businessmen arising from accidents, collisions, piracy attacks, sinking and other unfortunate events.

By opting for marine insurance, you can save yourself from huge financial losses, as it provides adequate compensation. For example, it provides for consequential losses, which helps to minimise the losses.

When you opt for marine insurance for your cargo, vessel, etc., you can comply with the regulatory and contractual requirements of your business. Thus, you can avoid penalties and fines for non-compliance.

Marine insurance also protects you against third-party claims, which may put further financial strain on your business.

Since you have the backing of marine insurance, you can confidently expand and engage in various marine business activities without fearing the risks associated with the maritime business.

Marine insurance is also crucial for your business, as it covers various aspects of your business, whether it is the cargo, the vessel, or third-party liability. Thus, you get comprehensive coverage and protection.

Lastly, opting for marine insurance also enhances your reputation in the marine business world. Clients and partners see you as a reliable entity and choose to do business with you, as they know their cargo will be safe under marine insurance. And any loss that occurs will be taken care of.

