Investing with Purpose: Introducing Bajaj Finserv's New ESG Mutual Fund Offerings

Bajaj Finserv is proud to announce the launch of its new ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) mutual fund offerings, designed for investors who wish to align their financial goals with sustainable and ethical investing. These mutual funds provide an opportunity to invest in companies that prioritize environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and strong corporate governance, offering a modern approach to traditional investments. The Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund app offers an easy way to access these funds, enabling investors to manage their portfolios efficiently using the MF Online platform and MF Calculator for financial planning. ESG mutual funds are gaining popularity in India, and Bajaj Finserv is at the forefront of this movement. ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance, and these funds invest in companies that adhere to specific ethical criteria in these areas. With the Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund app, investors can easily explore and invest in ESG funds that align with their values, ensuring that their money supports companies engaged in responsible practices. By using the Mutual Fund app’s MF Online features, investors can track their ESG investments effectively.

In ESG investing, a company’s environmental sustainability, social welfare practices, and governance standards are considered alongside traditional financial metrics. Bajaj Finserv’s ESG funds focus on companies that demonstrate strong ethical practices, making them a choice for investors who seek both financial returns and positive social impact. Using the MF Calculator available in the app, investors can evaluate how their investments perform in ESG funds compared to other Mutual Fund options, ensuring that they make informed decisions.

Bajaj Finserv’s ESG mutual fund offerings span across multiple categories, including exclusions, integration, best-in-class, impact investing, and sustainable objectives. Each of these categories follows a unique approach to ESG investing, giving investors a range of choices to align with their personal values and financial objectives. The Mutual Fund app makes it easy to navigate these options, allowing users to tailor their investments using the MF Calculator for precise financial planning.

Companies selected for ESG mutual funds undergo a detailed evaluation based on their environmental, social, and governance practices. These ESG scores are derived from a rigorous analysis of over 1,000 data points and indicators, which reflect the company’s sustainability and ethical business practices. Bajaj Finserv’s ESG funds only invest in companies with high ESG scores, ensuring that investors’ money is directed toward companies with loterm growth potential and a commitment to ethical operations. Through the MF Online platform, investors can review the ESG scores of their chosen funds and compare them using the MF Calculator.

Bajaj Finserv’s ESG mutual funds offer several benefits to investors. They promote sustainable investing by supporting companies that focus on environmental protection, social responsibility, and good governance. Additionally, ESG funds can reduce risk by focusing on companies with strong ethical practices, which are less likely to encounter legal or reputational challenges.

By offering diversification and loterm performance potential, ESG funds appeal to investors looking for both financial returns and societal impact. The Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund app provides easy access to these funds through the MF Online system, along with tools like the MF Calculator to aid in portfolio management.

The ESG mutual funds offered by Bajaj Finserv focus on investing in companies that uphold high standards of environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and governance. These investments are spread across various sectors and market capitalizations, including international stocks that comply with ESG standards. By using the Mutual Fund app , investors can explore these global investment opportunities and manage their portfolios efficiently with the MF Calculator, ensuring a diversified and socially responsible investment strategy.

Just like other equity mutual funds, ESG funds offered by Bajaj Finserv are subject to capital gains tax. If held for less than 12 months, short-term capital gains tax (STCG) of 15% applies. For investments held for more than 12 months, loterm capital gains tax (LTCG) of 10% applies, with a grandfathering clause for gains made before January 31, 2018. The Mutual Fundapp offers tax calculators, including the MF Calculator, to help investors understand their tax liabilities and plan their investments accordingly.

Bajaj Finserv’s new ESG mutual fund offerings represent an opportunity for investors to align their financial objectives with their ethical values. With a focus on sustainable growth, social responsibility, and strong corporate governance, these funds offer a unique investment opportunity in India’s growing ESG market. By using the Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund app and the MF Online platform, investors can easily access these funds, track their performance, and manage their portfolios using the MF Calculator.