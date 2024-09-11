Jaro Education enjoys best unit economics in online education and up-skilling industry

Jaro Education, a pioneering force in the online education sector, has pursued profitability through a steady focus on unit economics. It has been instrumental in prioritizing profitability through high referral rate, low student acquisition cost and high student retention rate. Jaro Education's remarkable journey is by its sustainable growth trajectory, driven by an increase in partnerships with Tier I institutions, in India and overseas, as well as geographic expansion, increase in student enrolments, more programs per Institute and fee hikes. In FY24 alone, the company has provided high-quality online education to approximately 29,000 learners for postgraduate degree and up-skilling courses.

Jaro Education has been able to drive a significant referral inflow as a percentage of total enrolments, resulting in lower student acquisition costs, which in turn maintains company’s profitability and deliver good growth rates in the last 15 years both on their revenues and profit after tax. 85% completion rate for degree programs and 95% for certification courses, demonstrate Jaro Education’s learner satisfaction so as and course appropriateness. The company is on a path to increase the current referrals in the next two years.

Currently for Jaro Education, contribution of online MBA programmes stands at 82% and 18% of the revenues comes from certification and executive programmes. With increasing demand for executive programmes from all leading to medium corporates the pie of certification programmes is growing.

Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, CMD, Jaro Education said, “Our curated offering of high quality, affordable and customized programs, combined with strategic affiliations with top-tier Partner Institutions has boosted enrolments for our online, hybrid and in-person degree programs, from 21,786 in FY23 to 29,087 in FY24.

On the unit economics front we as a company always maintain higher standards in delivering quality education from reputed Universities, IITs and IIMs. For our online learners this acts as a continuous feedback mechanism for ensuring delivery in good quality education across India and international markets, besides ensuring good conversion rates in our performance marketing and strong counsellors to guide our learners at regular intervals.

Our business model provides us with a high degree of visibility of revenue through our top partnerships with leading universities, IITs and IIMs and further have a long term relationship ranging from approximately 2 to 7 years, demonstrating their comfort and confidence in entering into long term arrangements with us.”

Jaro Education’s business intelligence, performance marketing and strong counsellor are the pillars of the organisation which have been driving the growth of Jaro Education.

Identifying potential growth opportunities enables Jaro Education to systematically identify degrees at universities that have the highest probability of success. It utilizes data-driven marketing strategies to improve marketing effectiveness, test marketing sources, and enhance the enrolment experience for its students.

Jaro Education plans to continue to invest in marketing, branding and advertising, to increase student enrolment rates, student retention rates and to increase scalability of business.