MarketStar Foundation Expands Reach to India with Global Day of Service

Bangalore, 6th January, India – MarketStar, a global leader in sales and revenue growth solutions, has expanded its philanthropic efforts to India through The MarketStar Foundation. With more than 2,000 employees in Bangalore and Hyderabad, MarketStar is deepening its commitment to the people of India by bringing its signature programs to communities in which MarketStar employees live and work.

Having successfully supported education, self-reliance, and community building programs in the United States, the MarketStar Foundation has extended its impact globally. Recent corporate expansions into India, Bulgaria, and Ireland demonstrate its mission to connect people and resources, fostering stronger communities across MarketStar’s global locations.

The MarketStar Foundation debuted its expansion into India by visiting and donating to seven organizations across Bangalore and Hyderabad during its Global Day of Service, an employee-led initiative with projects spanning four countries. Philip Mickey, VP of Communications & Community Growth at MarketStar, highlighted the significance of these contributions. "These projects reflect the causes our Indian employees are deeply passionate about. This is just the beginning of our ongoing commitment to the communities in Bangalore and Hyderabad, and we are excited to be a part of this country."

In Bangalore, the team visited Nightingales SandhyaSuraksha, an old age home, where they shared joyful moments with the elders through interactive games and karaoke, sponsored meals, and made a monetary donation to support their needs. At Desire Society, an orphanage for children living with HIV, the team brought smiles to the children’s faces by organizing a Tabata workout and scavenger hunt, while also sponsoring lunch and donating to the cause.

In Hyderabad, the team spent quality time at the Joy Foundation Society, engaging with elders through games and a makeup session, while sponsoring lunch and providing financial support. Later, they visited the Cheers Foundation orphanage, connecting with children through games and contributing a generous donation to further support the organization. These activities demonstrate MarketStar's dedication to creating a positive, lasting impact in these communities.

The MarketStar Foundation’s recent expansion into India is just the beginning of its journey. With plans to further grow its impact across the country and beyond, the Foundation remains

dedicated to supporting communities in need around the world by staying true to its values and mission.

Though India is a key focus, MarketStar’s Global Day of Service was celebrated across multiple countries. In the USA, the Chicago team partnered with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to pack 1,302 cases, 3,100 food units, and create 2,000 meals. Meanwhile, the Ogden, Utah team worked on restoration projects at historic and recreational sites. In Bulgaria, employees participated in the “Let’s Clean Bulgaria for a Day” initiative, and in Dublin, Ireland, the team collaborated with the Simon Community to create care packages for the homeless.

These efforts reflect the MarketStar Foundation’s commitment to creating lasting social impact across all its global locations.

About MarketStar:

Through innovative customer engagement solutions, MarketStar accelerates growth from lead to recurring revenue with business-to-business (B2B) sales, channel, and customer success programs. Utilizing a blend of voice, digital, and field engagements, MarketStar has launched, sold and supported thousands of products and services on behalf of the biggest and most innovative companies across the globe. Founded in 1988, MarketStar pioneered the sales outsourcing industry and today has sales and marketing teams worldwide. To learn more, visit www.marketstar.com

The MarketStar Foundation is dedicated to expanding educational opportunities, empowering self-reliance, and building better communities. The Foundation operates through a commitment of 1% of MarketStar’s profits to foster community growth and social impact.

Contact:

Rhea Mishra, Communications Manager

rhea.mishra@marketstar.com