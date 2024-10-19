Medifit Launched MIBOSO Wellness App and Chiselestore.com Unveiled: Pioneering the Future of Workplace Wellbeing and Wellness Retail

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] October 18: In a dazzling affair on the evening of 4th Sept at Prestige Falcon Tower, MEDIFIT, a pioneer in corporate fitness and wellness in two decades, marked a significant leap forward with the launch of the MIBOSO Wellness App and the official debut of Chiselestore.com. The event, a confluence of fitness luminaries, corporate leaders, and wellness enthusiasts, highlighted Chisel’s unwavering commitment to revolutionising the wellness landscape in India.



The evening began with a palpable buzz as attendees, eager to witness the unveiling of Chisel’s latest innovations, filled the venue. The excitement crescendoed as Mrs. Satya Sinha, Co-Founder and Board of Director of Medifit', shared about the MIBOSO app. "MIBOSO is more than just an app," she said, her voice resonating with conviction. "It’s our vision for the future of personal wellness and corporate wellbeing—one that integrates physical, mental, and emotional well-being into a single, seamless experience."



The MIBOSO app promises to be a game-changer, offering personalised wellness plans that cater to individual needs, harnessing the power of technology to provide real-time insights and support. The app is designed to help users achieve a holistic balance, a critical need in today’s fast-paced world where wellness is often fragmented and difficult to maintain.



Following the app’s launch, the event shifted focus to the introduction of Chiselestore.com, Chisel’s new e-commerce platform. This platform is set to redefine how wellness products are sold and purchased in India. With a unique affiliate model, the store allows influencers, trainers, and franchisees to create personalised microsites, promoting wellness products without any initial investment. Mrs. Satya Sinha, Founder of Chisel elaborated on the platform’s potential, stating, "Chiselestore.com is not just about selling products; it’s about building a community. It’s about empowering our affiliates and franchisees to grow with us, ensuring that every transaction is built on trust and authenticity."



The event also featured exclusive panel discussions on holistic wellness, corporate well-being, and the integration of technology in the wellness sector. These discussions brought together industry experts and veterans who shared invaluable insights into the future of wellness. The panel on corporate wellness was particularly poignant, with leaders emphasising the urgent need for comprehensive wellness strategies that address not just physical health but also mental and emotional well-being—a vision that aligns perfectly with MIBOSO’s mission.

The MIBOSO app promises to be a game-changer, offering personalised wellness plans that cater to individual needs, harnessing the power of technology to provide real-time insights and support. The app is designed to help users achieve a holistic balance, a critical need in today’s fast-paced world where wellness is often fragmented and difficult to maintain.Following the app’s launch, the event shifted focus to the introduction ofThis platform is set to redefine how wellness products are sold and purchased in India. With a unique affiliate model, the store allows influencers, trainers, and franchisees to create personalised microsites, promoting wellness products without any initial investment.elaborated on the platform’s potential, stating, "Chiselestore.com is not just about selling products; it’s about building a community. It’s about empowering our affiliates and franchisees to grow with us, ensuring that every transaction is built on trust and authenticity."The event also featured exclusive panel discussions on holistic wellness, corporate well-being, and the integration of technology in the wellness sector. These discussions brought together industry experts and veterans who shared invaluable insights into the future of wellness. The panel on corporate wellness was particularly poignant, with leaders emphasising the urgent need for comprehensive wellness strategies that address not just physical health but also mental and emotional well-being—a vision that aligns perfectly with MIBOSO’s mission.

Video Caption: Glimpse of the Launch event of Chisel store and MIBOSO

Chisel’s groundbreaking ZERO MONTHLY ROYALTY franchise model was another highlight of the evening. This innovative approach allows franchisees to operate with zero monthly royalties, making it easier for entrepreneurs to enter the wellness space. "We’re removing barriers to entry," Mrs. Sinha explained. "This model empowers our franchisees, providing them with all the tools they need to succeed while eliminating the financial burden of monthly royalties. It’s a win-win situation that we believe will transform the franchising landscape in wellness."



Medifit: Redefining Workplace Wellness



Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Medifit has been a trailblazer in the wellness sector, and its latest initiative, MIBOSO, is poised to revolutionise corporate wellness. MIBOSO is the result of extensive research into workplace well-being, incorporating insights from over 1.5 million employees. The program aims to redefine how companies approach employee wellness, integrating physical, mental, and emotional health into a cohesive strategy. Dr. Shardul Sinha, Founder & Chairman of Medifit, aptly summarised the initiative’s impact: "MIBOSO is more than a program; it’s a cultural shift that prioritises well-being, enabling employees to contribute more meaningfully to their organisations."



MIBOSO: A Holistic Approach to Well-Being



MIBOSO is not just an app—it’s a comprehensive wellness platform that offers offers personalised wellness plans, continuous support, and advanced analytics to ensure users achieve their wellness goals. Jhilik Sharma, CEO of MIBOSO, emphasised the platform’s significance, stating, "MIBOSO is our response to the evolving needs of today’s workforce. It’s a reflection of our commitment to bridging the gaps in workplace wellness, offering solutions that are both innovative and practical."



Chisel: A Legacy of Innovation in Wellness



Since its inception in 2006, Chisel has consistently led the way in the wellness franchising industry. With the launch of Chiselestore.com and its new franchise model, Chisel is once again setting new benchmarks. The platform ensures the authenticity of products and offers affiliates the highest commissions in the e-commerce space, fostering a community built on trust and shared success. Chisel’s holistic approach, integrating fitness, wellness, spa, and skincare services under one roof, continues to elevate the customer experience, making wellness both accessible and luxurious.