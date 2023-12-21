Nestroots Successfully raises INR 3 Cr. from Bestvantage Investments, Embarking on the Next Chapter of Home Decor Innovation

Nestroots, a leading name in the home decor industry, is thrilled to announce the successful closing of its latest funding round. This round was led by Beyond Seed and advised by Bestvantage Investments.

Nestroots had the unique opportunity to pitch its vision to the formidable Shark Tank investors, who recognized the brand's potential to disrupt the home decor market. The recent funding infusion, combined with the invaluable insights gained from the Sharks, positions Nestroots for accelerated growth and innovation."We are grateful for the overwhelming support and confidence shown by both our investors, this funding round signifies a new era for Nestroots, allowing us to bring even more innovation and beauty into homes around the world, the funds raised will be utilized to accelerate product development, invest in cutting-edge technology, and broaden Nestroots' global reach. With a commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship, Nestroots aims to continue offering unique and high-quality home decor solutions that resonate with modern consumers. " said Chhavi Singh, Founder and CEO, Nestroots."Nestroots has always been about more than just decor; it's about creating spaces that tell stories and evoke emotions. The raise will undoubtedly contribute to our journey as we push boundaries, explore new design horizons, and ultimately, make homes more beautiful and meaningful for our customers," added Shekhar Godiyal, Co-Founder & COO, Nestroots“We believe that Indian furniture industry is at the cusp of a revolution, and we believe Nestroots will drive this change and capitalise on the changing consumer preferences amid rise in the disposable incomes.” mentioned Kuldeep Mirani, Co-Founder & CEO, Beyond Seed Venture Solutions, Singapore.“We believe in the vision of Nestroots to bring modern aesthetic at an affordable price. Our investors feel that Nestroots addresses a pertinent pain point.” commented Raman Sharma, CEO, Bestvantage Investments.Nestroots invites customers, partners, and the media to join in celebrating this exciting chapter. As the company continues to grow and innovate, it remains dedicated to its mission of transforming living spaces into expressions of individuality and style.Nestroots is a leading home decor brand committed to bringing style, quality, and innovation to homes worldwide. With a passion for design and a focus on craftsmanship, Nestroots curates a diverse range of home decor items that inspire and elevate living spaces. Discover more at https://www.nestroots.com/