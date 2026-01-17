Popees Baby Care inaugurates 102nd Store at Kunnamangalam, Kozhikode

Popees Baby Care marked another milestone with the grand opening of its 102nd store at Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode. The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of invited guests, parents, and well-wishers from the town.

The inauguration was led by Nirmala Hospital consultant Gynaecologist Dr. Binu K, an infertility specialist and laparoscopic surgeon, while C K Faseela, President of Kunnamangalam Block Panchayat, attended as the Special Guest. Influencer Anusree was also present at the event, drawing added attention and excitement among visitors.

The event was held in the presence of the CEO Jayanand K, GM – Sales Sunil Varrier, and Head of Retail Operations Midhun Yeshudas Antony of Popees Baby Care.

As part of the inauguration celebration, Popees Baby Care introduced a special Hospital to Home Kit offer. Customers who carried the flyer and made purchases above ₹1,500 received a surprise gift on the inauguration day.

The newly opened store offers a wide range of baby wear, baby care products, maternity wear, toys, and accessories, all made using baby-safe materials and trusted quality standards. The brand follows 28 quality checkpoints across its products to ensure safety and comfort.

The store also showcased its premium bamboo essentials range, highlighting eco-friendly, soft, and skin-safe products specially crafted for newborns and infants. The bamboo collection received positive feedback from all those present at the inauguration.

The strong turnout and positive response from parents and families made the inauguration a memorable and successful event.

The company currently has three plants employing more than 2,000 people, with a production capacity of 5 lakh garments every month.