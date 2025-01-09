Popees Baby Care opens 83rd brand outlet at Kollam

Kollam, January 06, 2025: Close on the heels of opening four exclusive brand stores in Kerala, Popees Baby Care, leading baby care products retailer, has opened its 83rd brand outlet at Kollam. It is the second exclusive brand outlet at Kollam.

The company plans to add 42 stores during FY26 which would take the total count of the stores to 118 stores. The expansion would be in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and also one store each in all metro and other large cities in the country. This expansion plan will propel Popees to being one of the largest national baby & childcare brands.

The company is also gearing up for a launch in Abu Dhabi &Sharjah by opening 2 showrooms in Sahara Centre Sharjah and Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi.

Shaju Thomas, Chairman& MD, Popees Group said, “We are delighted to strengthen our retail footprint in southern India by opening 83rdstore in Kollam. This shows our commitment to delivering much needed growth by expanding our presence in the ever growing baby care market. We believe in the potential of the southern market, and with this store opening we are further establishing ourselves in this dynamic region.”

Popeescollection of baby clothes caters to every stage of a child's early years, from the magical first year to the playful six-year-old.The company produces everything from baby oil and soap to baby wipes and fabric wash. The product range includes toys, baby soap, body wash, shampoo, lotions, and towels, among others, although a significant share of the sales still come from clothes.