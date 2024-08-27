Royal India Corporation Limited Wins Best Upcoming Project of 2024 in Real Estate Presented by Shruti Haasan

Royal India Corporation Limited (RICL) has been recently honored with the prestigious Best Upcoming Project of 2024 in Real Estate, Mumbai, at the Outlook Business Spotlight Realty Awards. The event, held at the renowned Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, brought together the real estate industry’s finest to celebrate outstanding achievements and innovative projects. The award was presented to RICL by acclaimed actress Shruti Haasan, highlighting the significance of this accolade. The Outlook Business Spotlight Realty Awards recognize excellence in the real estate sector, honoring companies that set high standards and demonstrate a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. This year’s event was a grand celebration of the best in the industry, providing a platform for developers, architects, and stakeholders to showcase their exemplary work and contributions to the real estate landscape.

Royal India Corporation Limited (RICL) has earned this award for its exceptional project, Kalyan Marina, which is set to transform the real estate market in Mumbai. Kalyan Marina is a testament to RICL’s vision of creating luxurious, sustainable living spaces that meet the highest standards of quality. Located in the rapidly developing area of Kalyan, this project promises to offer spacious living spaces, world-class amenities, and eco-friendly practices, setting a new benchmark for modern urban living.

Manoj Punamiya, CEO of RICL, expressed his gratitude for the honor, stating, “We are deeply honored to receive this award. It reflects our team’s hard work and commitment to creating exceptional real estate projects. We will continue to innovate and maintain our high standards to meet the evolving needs of our clients.” His words underscore the dedication and forward-thinking approach that RICL brings to every project.

The significance of this award is profound, as it not only recognizes RICL’s excellence but also highlights the broader trends in the real estate industry. There is an increasing demand for sustainable, innovative, and high-quality living spaces, and companies like RICL are leading the way in meeting these demands. The Kalyan Marina project exemplifies how real estate developers can integrate luxury with sustainability, ensuring that modern living spaces are not only comfortable and stylish but also environmentally responsible.

As RICL looks to the future, the company remains committed to advancing its mission of becoming a leader in the real estate industry. With projects like Kalyan Marina, RICL is poised to make a significant impact on Mumbai’s real estate landscape, delivering value and quality to its customers and stakeholders. The recognition from the Outlook Business Spotlight Realty Awards serves as a catalyst for RICL to continue its journey of innovation and excellence.