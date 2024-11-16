RRP Electronics looking for $ 25 million revenues from MoU with AMB, Taiwan for Memory modules

Mumbai (Masharashtra) [India] November 15:RRP Electronics Limited, a leading semiconductor company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AMB, Taiwan to collaborate on complete Technology agreement for Memory modules - SPI NAND, MICROSD, EMMC, and SSD and production to the tune of $ 25 million to start with initially.

With extended capacities from 2GB onwards, the technology covers complete package structure details, substrate designs, test program development and supporting tool design.

Rajendra Chodankar, Chairman of RRP Electronics Limited said, “RRP Electronics is excited to partner with AMB, Taiwan. This association which will be deployed immediately at our OSAT facility will have these parts being supplied to Samsung and many leading giant corporates. The OSAT facility by virtue of this association promises a $ 25 million revenue per annum in the coming times.”

The company’s 40,000 sq.ft. state of the art OSAT facility at Mahape is operational since September 2024. Besides, the company is going to add more production lines at its new plant at MIDC, Taloja, which is expected to be operational within the next two years. Disclaimer - The above release contains certain forward looking statements which could have an impact on the stock price of the listed entity involved. Readers are advised to do adequate independent research or consult a certified financial advisor before making an investment decision. Business Standard does not carry any responsibility or liability for any financial or material loss arising from the direct/indirect use of the information provided in this article.