Sanjeev Nanda on the Rise of Experiential Stays and Off beat Destinations

The hospitality industry is experiencing a significant shift towards experiential stays, particularly among young professionals. Sanjeev Nanda, a notable figure in the field, champions the idea that travel should be more than just a stay—it should be an unforgettable experience. His ventures have set new benchmarks in hospitality, promoting the trend of experiential travel that is captivating the global market. As offbeat destinations gain popularity, young travellers are redefining exploration, favouring immersive experiences over conventional travel. Sanjeev Nanda on Why Experiential Travel Attracts Young Professionals Young professionals are moving away from traditional travel centred around generic hotels and standard sightseeing. Instead, they seek experiences that are unique and personal. According to Sanjeev Nanda, this shift is driven by a desire to break from the ordinary and create lasting memories. “Factors like cultural immersion, nature-based experiences, and adventure now drive the choice of offbeat destinations. The thrill of hiking through untouched landscapes or diving into local cuisine is far more appealing than a standardized hotel stay,” Nanda states.

Key Factors in Choosing Stays for Offbeat Destinations

When selecting accommodations in offbeat locations, young professionals prefer eco-friendly and authentic stays. Nanda highlights, “Many travellers seek properties that reflect the spirit of the destination, whether it’s a boutique hotel supporting local artisans or a glamping site in the forest.” Adventure is a key factor; accommodations offering outdoor activities like trekking and kayaking attract this demographic. Social spaces for interaction with other travellers and visually appealing designs for Instagram-worthy moments are also highly sought.

The Role of Technology in Choosing Offbeat Stays

Technology plays a crucial role in how young professionals choose their accommodations. They rely on apps, social media, and online reviews to find unique stays. For this tech-savvy audience, the digital experience is as important as the physical one. Seamless online booking and virtual tours are vital for properties wanting to capture this market’s interest.

Sustainability and Eco-Conscious Choices

Sustainability is a major influence on travel decisions for young professionals who are increasingly aware of their environmental impact. Many are drawn to eco-lodges and glamping sites that prioritize green practices. Sanjeev Nanda notes, "This demographic prefers properties that reduce waste, conserve energy, and support local ecosystems, aligning with their personal values."

Unique and Instagram-Worthy Stays

In the age of social media, the visual appeal of a stay significantly influences its popularity. Young professionals are drawn to unique accommodations, whether it’s a treehouse, a tiny home by a lake, or a remote cabin. These properties provide not only a memorable stay but also great content for social media. “The desire to share these experiences online makes such distinctive accommodations highly appealing,” Nanda adds.

Immersive Local Experiences

Beyond aesthetics, young professionals favor properties that offer immersive local experiences. Stays that include cultural activities, local food tastings, or traditional craft workshops are highly valued. Nanda emphasizes, “This trend reflects a desire to connect with the heart and soul of a destination, going beyond the typical tourist trail.”

Sanjeev Nanda’s Take on Experiential Stays in Emerging Destinations

Experiential stays have flourished in destinations like Bali, Costa Rica, and parts of India, catering to the demand for unique travel experiences. The American Express Travel 2023 Global Trends Report states that 94% of Indian travellers want to explore lesser-known places. The pandemic has sparked a greater interest in traveling within the country and taking more meaningful trips.

In Coorg, India, travellers can stay at a cozy coffee plantation home, while colonial-style bungalows in Pondicherry offer a more immersive cultural experience. GlampEco at Sethan provides glamping amidst the Himalayan wilderness, offering cozy igloo stays during winter. With options ranging from heritage homes to jungle lodges, travellers can choose accommodations that best match their offbeat destinations.

The rise of experiential stays among young professionals is reshaping the hospitality landscape. As Sanjeev Nanda suggests, “These travellers seek more than just a place to sleep—they desire unique, memorable experiences that connect them to the local culture and environment." For properties aiming to attract this demographic, focusing on experiential offerings, sustainability, and cultural immersion is no longer an option but a necessity.