Shubhashish Homes Set to Launch New Projects and Expand Footprint Beyond Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] November 15:Shubhashish Homes, a pioneering force in Rajasthan’s real estate sector, is scaling new heights with upcoming project launches and ambitious expansion plans. Following a recent announcement, the company is set to launch two flagship residential developments, boosting its total project potential to ₹1100 crores. The projects—one in Jagatpura and the other on Ajmer Road—await final approvals and are expected to break ground in the last quarter.

Beyond Rajasthan, Shubhashish Homes is in active discussions to enter new markets Like Indore & Udaipur, broadening its footprint and bringing its commitment to sustainable living and community-focused development to a wider audience.

In an impressive milestone, the company is targeting early delivery of the final phase of Shubhashish Geeta, almost 10 months ahead of schedule, underscoring its commitment to quality and timely delivery.

Shubhashish Homes also plans to acquire three additional land parcels in the upcoming fiscal year, signaling its aggressive growth strategy and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of homebuyers.

About Shubhashish Homes

Shubhashish Homes, part of JK Jajoo Ventures and promoted by Mr. J.K. Jajoo, is a premier real estate developer known for its nature-friendly and customer delight initiatives. Rated as the “Best Place to Work in Real Estate” by GPTW and as the “Best Place to Work for Women,” Shubhashish Homes is dedicated to creating residential spaces that blend luxury, comfort, and sustainability, setting new standards in real estate for modern families