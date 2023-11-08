SOL Brings Global Best Practices To Innovate And Elevate The Exhibition Industry In India

SOL Brand Solutions, a globally acclaimed branding and stall design company, is making significant strides to innovate and elevate the exhibition industry in India. With its roots spreading across the USA, Europe, and Asia, SOL is committed to revolutionizing the exhibition industry in India by adopting eco-friendly and sustainable practices in stall designs.

Events such as exhibitions are one of the most significant contributors to the carbon footprint in India. According to a recent report, a single exhibition in India incurs a carbon footprint of ten tonnes. If one takes into account the total number of exhibitions in India, the stats can be staggering. No wonder the need of the hour is to switch to sustainable exhibition stall designs and ecosystem sustainable stalls.

SOL Brand Solutions is one of India’s leading boutique exhibition companies and stand builders.The Mumbai-based company provides custom services in stall design and fabrication. With sustainability as the buzzword these days, SOL specializes in creating modular and eco-friendly structures that are reusable and reduce the impact of stand building on the environment.

The main objective of SOL is to transform the traditional build-and-burn system in India with reusable stall designs and innovative structures that shall come as a massive relief for exhibitors. Thus, helping businesses in India work effectively to spread the message of sustainability and enhance their brand image at the same time. SOL aims to integrate green initiatives in the exhibitor’s business-to-business marketing strategies to reduce the environmental impact of stalls significantly.

In an age when climate change is making people take notice of the dangers of environmental degradation, companies like SOL Brand Solutions are fulfilling their due role in protecting the environment. By using lightweight and eco-friendly materials, leveraging eco-friendly technologies, and harnessing green marketing techniques to promote sustainability and a safe environment for the generations to come.

SOL’s reusable stall designs, customized booth design for sustainability, and highly recyclable structures can be used by exhibitors across India as a cost-effective alternative to limit the spewing of carbon emissions. They offer expert event planning services, quality booth services, customization, seamless project management, enhanced visitor experience, and efficient budget management services for the convenience of exhibitors. From high-quality modular exhibition stands to trade show consultancy services, they offer all types of exhibition design solutions.

With consumers becoming increasingly conscious of the impact of climate change on the environment, reports have revealed that around 33 percent of consumers in India are more likely to engage with brands pursuing a sustainability policy.

"SOL prioritizes sustainability in the creation process of ecosystem sustainable stalls through the incorporation of green technology and designing stalls using sustainable materials," says the CEO of SOL, Kshama Chhapkhanawalla. "With over one decade of experience in the field, our exhibition stand designers are consistently exploring new ways to design stalls that are not just sustainable but also visually enticing and budget-friendly."

In a remarkable display of commitment to inclusivity and diversity, SOL proudly stands among the leading exhibition companies in India, with 60 percent of its leadership roles led by women. This exceptional statistic not only emphasizes SOL's dedication to gender equality but also shines a light on the irreplaceable contributions of women throughout the organization and within the exhibition industry of India.

SOL is a global exhibition company with multiple offices across USA, Europe, and Asia.