Sunpure Extracts Secures Star Export House Certification, Targets Rs 50 Cr in Exports

New Delhi, January 2025 – Sunpure Extracts Pvt Ltd ( SEPL), a prominent player in Natural ingredients and Botanical extracts Industry , announced the attainment of a Star Export House Certification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Government of India).

“The Star Export House Certification is a moment of immense pride and validation for SEPL. This recognition not only elevates our credibility but also paves the way for expanded horizons and sustained growth” said Amit Sharma, Director, Sunpure Extracts Private Limited.

The company aims to uphold quality standards and deliver innovative ingredients and solutions that align with the requirements of the international market.

“To get a Star export house certification, we achieved the required export targets. We are now targeting to achieve the Rs. 50 Crore export mark within a span of the next four years. At present more than 60% percent of the company’s revenue comes from exports,” he further added. The company's impressive advancement is a result of its robust growth and steadfast inclination towards international trade. "

This remarkable accomplishment would not have been possible without the collective efforts of the team Sunpure Extracts. We take pride in this achievement, reflecting the company’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement " said Mr. Srivastava (GM)

This recognition is a testament to our excellence in exports and significant contribution to India’s economic growth. Thank you to our dedicated team and valued partners for making this achievement possible. Together, we continue to set new benchmarks in the industry said Mr. Saurabh Sharma (VP)

Sunpure Extracts operates cutting-edge manufacturing facilities, producing natural extracts for the Food Supplement, Nutraceutical and personal care industry, and serves customers in over 32 countries worldwide. Sunpure has granted a Patent for CurcuBoost and Have AYUSH License and GMP certification.

About Sunpure Extracts Private Limited (SEPL)

Sunpure Extracts Private Limited (SEPL) has natural extract production facilities in UP and Uttarakhand and exports natural ingredients to over 32 countries. SEPL is globally known for B2B brands like AshwaBoost®, CurcuBoost®, SPIRUproteen®,MORIMAXproteen®, ZingiNatPure®, BOSWpure®, WKB20K®, FENUTEIN®, and CENTpure®. The company has successfully filed 16 US DMFs with the US FDA for a range of natural extracts and Botanicals and has applied for 4 patents. SEPL serves companies in the segments of Nutraceuticals, Food Supplements, Pharma, Personal Care, Flavour and fragrance.