SUPER SCREWS PVT LTD ANNOUNCES MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH MITSUCHI COPORATION JAPAN FOR A JOINT VENTURE FOR THE MANUFACTURE AND SALE OF COLD FORGED PARTS IN INDIA.

Faridabad - India, June 18TH, 2024 – We are pleased to announce that SUPER SCREWS PVT LTD (Corporate Office – Plot Number 145, Sector 24 – Faridabad 121005 – Haryana India) has established MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING with MITSUCHI Corporation (Head Office - Aichi, Japan ) for a JOINT VENTURE TO SETUP NEW PLANT IN INDIA FOR MANUFACTURING & SALE OF SPECIAL COLD FORGED PARTS. Mr. S.K. KapoorChairman – SUPER SCREWS PvtLtd , “SUPER SCREWSHas BeeninContinuousPursuitforNewandAdvanceTechnologies.Weareextremely delighted to partner with MITSUCHI to enhance our engineering expertise and technologies to accelerate localization and manufacturing of cold forged parts to Indian Market & Global Exports”.

Mr. Samrat Kapoor Whole time Director –- SUPER SCREWS Pvt Ltd , “We Are Delighted to Partner With MITSUCHI, a Leading Player of Cold Forged Fasteners In Japan To Foray In One Of The Largest Automotive Markets: India. Our Combined Strengths and SUPER SCREWS expertise in value-focusedengineering, manufacturing process and customer connects and MITSUCHI’ technical expertise, global experience, and access to future technology – are a potent recipe for success in growing in India.”

About SUPER SCREWS PRIVATE LIMITED

SUPER SCREWS Pvt Ltd is Manufacturer & Supplier to OEM for Cold Forged High Tensile Fasteners. With State-of-The-Art Multiple Manufacturing Facilities SSPLis OneofTheLeading and Biggest Fastener Manufacturer in India. The Indian market, which is expected to continue to growatahighrateinthefuture, andtorespondtothegrowingneedsoflocalJapanesecompanies SSPLhasreachedanagreementtoconcludeamemorandumofunderstandingonthejointventure withMITSUCHI Corporation Japan.

For more information about the Group and its businesses, please visit the website at http://www.superscrews.com

Outline – MITSUCHI Corporation Japan

Future Outlook

The MoU is one of the key initiatives being undertaken by SSPL to bring global manufacturing technologyandexpertisetoIndia.TheJVaimstoleveragethestrengthsofbothcompaniesinthe areas of Cold Forged Fasteners & Special Parts. This shall broaden SUPER SCREWS spectrum towardsBusinessExpansionwithGlobalOutreach.Furthermore,weremaincommittedtoenhance our Competence and Benchmark World Global Standards of Manufacturing.

Mitsuchi CorporationManufacture and sale of customfasteners forautomotive components