Tayal Corp: Redefining Pune Real Estate with Design-First Homes and Lifestyle-Driven Communities

In a city defined by rapid urban expansion and architectural repetition, Tayal Corp has emerged as a developer that does more than deliver real estate—it defines it. With a bold design philosophy and a strategic focus on quality, Tayal Corp’s residential and commercial developments in Pune stand as testaments to functionality, intent, and aesthetic clarity.

Operating under three distinct verticals—K Better Homes, Envogue, and Flow—the brand caters to a wide spectrum of modern lifestyles. Each vertical is a reflection of what the new-age Pune resident expects: intelligent design, excellent connectivity, and spaces that go beyond the expected.

K Better Homes has established a strong presence in Pune’s emerging suburbs by creating homes that are as practical as they are aspirational.

In Kiwale – Ravet, K Town and K Ville deliver meticulously planned 2, 2.5 & 3 BHK residences with proximity to Pune-Mumbai Expressway, Baner, and Pimpri-Chinchwad—ideal for those looking for a 3 BHK in Kiwale – Ravet.

K Shire, located in Punawale, offers 2, 3 & 4 BHK homes with seamless access to Hinjawadi IT Park and key industrial zones, aligning with the rising demand for a 3 BHK in Punawale among tech professionals.

In Bavdhan, K Pune stands out for its nature-inspired landscaping, functional layouts, and proximity to Kothrud, Oxford Golf Resort, and Mulshi—making it a sought-after address for a 3 BHK in Bavdhan.

For central connectivity and smart planning, K City in Keshavnagar connects residents to Koregaon Park, Magarpatta, and Kharadi, offering value-packed 2 & 3 BHK residences ideal for first-time homebuyers and investors alike.

Envogue is not just luxury—it’s statement living. Every project under this brand challenges traditional design language to create homes that reflect confidence, character, and context.

Envogue1 in Mundhwa offers 3 & 4 BHK avant-garde residences with striking visual elements and a design-first approach. Its signature golden yellow swimming pool and proximity to Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, and Marriott Suites make it a prime destination for those seeking a 3 & 4 BHK in Mundhwa, Pune.

Envogue 2 in PCMC Central raises the bar for urban luxury in Pimpri-Chinchwad. With 36-storey towers and world-class specifications, it caters to homebuyers looking for a 3 & 4 BHK in Akurdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad with connectivity to metro stations, Phoenix Mall, and major MIDCs.

With commercial developments under the Flow brand, Tayal Corp brings retail architecture into the next phase of design thinking. Located in Bavdhan, Kiwale, Punawale, and PCMC Central, Flow projects offer high visibility, accessible layouts, and strategic positioning. Whether for retail chains or boutique businesses, Flow is designed to perform at both an experiential and commercial level.

What sets Tayal Corp apart is its architecture-first approach. Every project is informed by market gaps, geographic logic, and human behaviour—not trend cycles. Collaborations with internationally recognized experts, like Thai landscape designer Tu Supasit, bring global design sensibilities into the heart of Pune’s local context.

This clarity of intent is visible across its portfolio—from the fluid landscape design of K Pune, to the bold interiors of Envogue 1 and Envogue 2, to the commercially optimized zones of Flow. Tayal Corp doesn’t imitate success—it engineers it.

MahaRERA Nos.: P52100049129, P52100053741, P52100047630, P52100077301, P52100031361, P52100052901, P52100026909, P52100077680, P52100033942, P52100051788, P52100047306

