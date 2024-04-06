The First Cohort of Moody's Analytics and PGP Academy's Exclusive Collaboration Creates History with Support From HDFC Mutual Fund, Sees Record Numbers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5: The first cohort of the Award in International Wealth Management program, a collaborative effort between Moody’s Analytics and PGP Academy with support from HDFC Mutual Fund, completed its certification session on April 2, 2024. The program featured a diverse range of perspectives, with experienced coaches from North America, Europe, and India.

The foundational program comprised 20 live online sessions aimed at familiarizing participants with the wealth management industry. Over 2700 wealth management professionals from more than 200 cities and towns across India, as well as from various countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the USA, attended the sessions. This initiative marked the largest learning endeavour of its kind, with participation from wealth managers, bankers, mutual fund distributors, registered investment advisors, wealth coaches, and over 1100 employees of HDFC Mutual Fund.

This one of a kind wealth management learning programme which was introduced with a motive to empower professionals with a unique blend of global and local perspective towards wealth management journey. Some of the topics covered were Macroeconomics and International Trade, Behavioral Finance, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Alternative Investments, Estate/Succession, Insurance Planning, Taxation planning and NRI Investments, Global wealth trends and opportunities for India, Retirement Planning, Value for fees and Succession planning for Advisors.

Bankers and wealth management specialists from HSBC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Wealth, SBI Wealth, IndusInd, HDFC Bank, IIFL to name a few attended the learning initiative as they further honed their skills and knowledge, along with other experienced personal finance professionals to further build on their knowledge and skills.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Marie Muldowney, Managing Director, Moody’s Analytics, congratulated all those who went through the four months of training and qualified for the certification. She added, “We, at Moody’s Analytics, are very pleased to have partnered with PGP Academy, led by Rahul Banerjee, to bring the best of our wealth management programmes to India and the region. Rahul has been an ambassador for us and a fierce believer that there is a need for a wealth management programme in India given the growing wealth and exponential growth of high-net-worth individuals.” Ms. Marie expressed her gratitude to Mr. Navneet Munot, Managing Director of HDFC Mutual Fund, and praised HDFC Mutual Fund for being at the forefront of supporting the initiative and helping bring it to many Indian wealth management professionals.

Mr. Navneet Munot, Managing Director of HDFC Mutual Fund, reaffirmed HDFC Mutual Fund’s commitment to the learning path and commended all the successful participants. Addressing the event, Mr. Munot added, “At HDFC AMC, we let every learning opportunity ignite a flame within us, one that really fosters curiosity and innovation. As an organisation, we aspire to be a learning machine that is driven by our vision to be the most respected asset manager in the world. It has been an honour for us to bring this first-of-its-kind programme by Moody’s Analytics and PGP Academy.”

Mr. Rahul Banerjee, Managing Director, PGP Academy, said, “India is on the cusp of the greatest wealth creation in her history over the next few decades as it marches into the league of economically developed nations. We will need wealth management professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and the appropriate skill set to further manage the ever-growing wealth of their clients. Moody’s Analytics is renowned globally for elevating the skills of financial services professionals. It is an honour for us to work with Moody’s to bring the best programmes to India and the region.

I thank HDFC Mutual Fund for the amazing support they have provided to the entire program. The commitment exhibited by HDFC AMC towards the learning-led growth of wealth managers is exemplary and shows why they are on track to become the most respected asset manager in the world.”

The session concluded with the distribution of certificates and the announcement of the second batch of the Award in International Wealth Management program, which will also receive support from HDFC Mutual Fund