Vahitra & Associates Leads Brand Creation, Overseas Company Registration and Driving Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra), August 23: Vahitra & Associates, has reported growth and profitability, outpacing industry standards while demonstrating unique capabilities in brand creation and international company registrations. Key Highlights: 65% overall profit margin, compared to 20-30% industry average

Client base growth from 1 to 256 since 2017, 300+ trademarks across the industry

100% client retention rate

64 brand registrations across industries in the last 6 months CS Vinita Vahitra, Founder and CEO, stated, "Our success stems from our ability to tackle complex challenges for our clients. We've achieved remarkable financial results and excelled in areas that traditionally challenge startups, such as brand creation and trademark registration."

The firm's service-specific margins showcase its market-leading position:

ROC compliance services: 60% (vs. industry standard 20-30%)

Advisory and Secretarial Audit services: Up to 80%

IPR services: 60-70%

"In the last six months alone, we've successfully registered 64 unique brands across various industries without any objections from the Trademark department," Mrs. Vahitra shared.

She adds, "From London Rag, Lucent, FunBee, Sagini Adivasi to Mr. Ready, we've helped create and register distinctive brand names that stand out in the market."

Vahitra & Associates has also registered 8 Indian Companies from Infrastructure Industries in the international market in one week alone.

Vinita explained, "We guide clients through the complexities of registering companies in the USA, Dubai, and the UK. For instance, we helped an e-commerce business targeting UAE customers navigate the choice between mainland, free zone, and offshore structures in Dubai, ensuring alignment with their business strategy and operational needs."

The company's performance includes:

Diversification into new verticals like business licensing and product certifications Utilisation of advanced technology and networking platforms Focus on specialised services such as brand creation and Dubai and Singapore registrations

"Our innovative approach extends beyond compliance. We're pioneers in creating registrable brand and company names, a unique service in the CS industry," Mrs. Vahitra proudly stated.

The firm plans to expand its audit services further, leveraging its expertise in brand creation and international registrations to drive growth in new sectors.