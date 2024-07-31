VTP Luxe: Reimagining Opulence, Redefining Pune

In Pune’s evolving real estate market, VTP Luxe, the ultra-luxury vertical of VTP Realty , sets new standards for opulent residential spaces. As demand for high-end homes surges, VTP Luxe emerges as a leader in innovation and sophistication. The Changing Face of Luxury Luxury in real estate has shifted dramatically. Today's homebuyers seek residences that reflect their status, lifestyle aspirations, and global experiences. VTP Luxe recognizes this evolution, offering homes that blend with cosmopolitan lifestyles, featuring cutting-edge technology, smart home systems, and advanced security. There's also a demand for spaces catering to various family needs—entertainment areas, home theatres, work-from-home spaces, children’s play areas, and meditation spaces.

VTP Luxe: A New Era of Luxury Living

As Pune’s luxury real estate market flourishes, VTP Luxe leads with a fresh perspective on high-end living. By blending spacious designs, advanced technology, wellness-focused amenities, and a commitment to sustainability, VTP Luxe is not just building homes but crafting lifestyles.

Recognizing the gap between buyer expectations and available inventory in the ultra-luxury segment, VTP Realty launched VTP Luxe to set new industry benchmarks. Offering large, spacious smart homes with top-notch specifications, including simplexes and duplexes, VTP Luxe caters to every family member’s needs while providing communal and personal spaces.

In an industry where luxury is constantly evolving, VTP Luxe anticipates and meets the needs of homebuyers. As Pune grows as a hub for luxury real estate, VTP Luxe is poised to shape the future of premium living in the city.

For those seeking a home that transcends conventional luxury, VTP Luxe offers a compelling proposition—residences that inspire, nurture, and elevate one’s lifestyle. In Pune’s luxury real estate landscape, VTP Luxe stands as a beacon of innovation, quality, and uncompromising luxury.

Mindful Luxury: Adapting to New Realities

The global pandemic has altered living and working habits, prompting luxury homebuyers to seek residences that adapt to their evolving needs. VTP Luxe incorporates features that accommodate both work-from-home requirements and social gatherings, with dedicated workspaces, home theatres, and common meeting rooms.

Tech-Enabled Homes

In today’s tech-driven age, VTP Luxe ensures its homes are equipped with the latest systems. Smart home features like digital locks, motion sensors, app-enabled light control, and high-end entertainment systems enhance convenience and add value to properties.

Wellness: A Core Focus

VTP Luxe prioritizes health and well-being, incorporating wellness-centric features in its projects. Spa-like bathrooms, meditation spaces, and designs that maximize natural light and ventilation contribute to healthier living environments.

Award-Winning Projects

The following VTP Luxe’s award-winning projects exemplify its commitment to excellence, standing out in Pune’s luxury real estate landscape.

Flamante by VTP Luxe, Kharadi

Flamante epitomizes modern luxury living with 2 BHK, 3 BHK, and 4 BHK luxury apartments, including simplexes and duplexes, developed in two phases. It offers:

Work-from-home zones

A state-of-the-art sports arena

An indoor rejuvenation zone

An infinity-edge swimming pool

An amphitheatre

An acupressure pathway

Outdoor workspaces with solar canopies

Flamante includes dedicated pooja rooms and expansive balconies. With a completion date set for March 2028, Flamante (RERA numbers: P52100051826 for Phase 1 and P52100055365 for Phase 2) is poised to become a landmark in Pune’s luxury real estate.

Earth 1 by VTP Luxe, Mahalunge

Part of the ambitious Township Codename Blue Waters, Earth 1 is set for completion by 2027. This project offers 2 BHK, 3 BHK, and 4 BHK units, complemented by 4 acres of world-class amenities:

Exclusive work-from-home zones

Two swimming pools

Solar-powered pods

A luxurious clubhouse

High-end shopping facilities

A riverside promenade and viewing deck

Electric vehicle charging points

Smart home automation and digital locks

Earth One (RERA numbers: P52100048489 for Phase 1, P52100051025 for Phase 2, and P52100052414 for Phase 3) will redefine township living in Pune.

Velvet Villas by VTP Luxe

Velvet Villa is an exclusive enclave of 43 ultra-luxury bespoke villas in New Kharadi, Pune. Part of a 150+ acre township, these modern 3.5 & 5.5 bedroom villas range from 4,132 to 9,184 sq. ft. Each villa features high-end finishes, smart home automation, and private gardens. The development includes a clubhouse, heated swimming pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, and multi-sport courts. Velvet Villa aims to provide an unparalleled living experience, combining thoughtful design with premium features.

Villa amenities include:

State-of-the-art gym

Multipurpose hall

Heated swimming pool

Kids pool

Kids play area

Party lawn with stage

Senior citizens plaza

Acupressure path

Multipurpose sports court

MahaRERA Registration No.: P52100031829, P52100047370

VTP Luxe projects stand out with attention to detail and the following exclusive features: