Wealthy Nivesh Takes its Tech-Driven Wealth Management to Dubai and the Middle East

New Delhi (India), July 24:Wealthy Nivesh, the wealth management firm that has taken India by storm with its data-driven approach, has set its sights on the Middle East, with Dubai as its launchpad. Leveraging its success in India, Wealthy Nivesh will be building its Dubai services with a focus on two key strengths: technology and personalised service. Starting its journey in December 2022, Wealthy Nivesh aimed to revolutionize the traditionally conservative domain of wealth management by introducing cutting-edge technology. The firm has developed proprietary algorithms designed to eliminate human biases and ensure a comprehensive analysis of all Mutual Funds, Portfolio Management Services (PMS), and Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) in India.

This technological prowess, combined with deep subjective analysis, has consistently yielded significant returns for clients while prioritizing risk mitigation. Conceptualized and founded by alumni from IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, and ISB Hyderabad, has also successfully raised $1 million in a new funding round in July 2024.

The founding team—Ankit Garg and Aditya Gupta as Managing Directors, ShrishtiSangal as Chief Service Officer, and Dr. Vikas Agarwal as Research Mentor—brings over 40 years of combined experience in managing wealth assets both in India and global markets. Their expertise and commitment have made money management simple and effective for high-net-worth individuals.

Within 1.5 years of its operations, Wealthy Nivesh has already joined the coveted top 100 Wealth Managers in India, based on Assets Under Management (AUM). Achieving transactions worth 1000 crores on their platform in the past year alone, the firm now sets its sights on further expansion, particularly targeting women and young people in the Middle East. This strategic move aligns with their mission to deliver the best wealth management experience to their clients efficiently and effectively.

Ankit Garg, Managing Director, stated, "Our expansion into Dubai and the Middle East is a significant milestone for Wealthy Nivesh. We are committed to bringing the same level of dedication and innovation to our new clients, ensuring they receive the highest standard of wealth management services."

Aditya Gupta, also Managing Director, added, "Dubai represents a dynamic and rapidly growing market. Our technology-driven approach and commitment to excellence will help us meet the unique needs of clients in this region, empowering them to achieve their financial goals."

Here's a breakdown of how Wealthy Nivesh aims to build its services in Dubai: –

Wealthy Nivesh will continue to cater to their established Indian clientele providing investment opportunities in Indian Mutual Funds (MFs) and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) for those looking to manage their Indian assets.

The firm will extend its services to global clients seeking to invest in India through GIFT City, India's international financial hub.

Wealthy Nivesh plans to build a strong presence in Dubai by establishing a local team with deep knowledge of the regional financial landscape and regulations. This team will be instrumental in tailoring Wealthy Nivesh's offerings to the specific needs of Middle Eastern clients, including analyzing investment products like Sukuk bonds and REITs specific to the region.

As in India, Wealthy Nivesh will target the emerging wealth segment, which means people who are on the journey of building their wealth. This means developing educational resources and investment strategies that cater to these demographics, empowering them to make informed investment decisions.

By combining their technological prowess with a focus on personalised service, Wealthy Nivesh is ready to become a major player in the Middle Eastern wealth management market. Their expansion to Dubai is a strategic move that could see them replicate their success in India on a global scale.