TS Inter results 2025: Results to be out at 12 pm; know how to check?

TS Inter results 2025: Results to be out at 12 pm; know how to check?

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the TS class 12th results 2025 today, April 22, at 12 pm by the Deputy CM, Bhatti Vikramarka, at the TSBIE headquarters

Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje
The results of the 2025 TS inter class 12th exams will be released today by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). At the TSBIE Board office in Nampally, Hyderabad, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will make the announcement of the TS Inter results at 12 p.m.  On the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in, students can view their TSBIE TS Inter results for 2025.
 
To view and download the TGBIE Inter 2025 marks memo on the portal, students will need to keep their hall ticket numbers. The 2025 TS Inter final exams began on March 6 and ended on March 25. The morning shift, which ran from 9 am to noon, was when the TS IPE exams were administered.

Inter Results 2025 TS: What time will the press conference begin?

At 12 pm today, the press conference announcing the Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025 is set to start. Students who took the TS Inter exams will be able to view and obtain their marks memo from the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in after the official announcement.

TS Inter Results 1st, 2nd Year: Steps to check 

– Go to the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
– Press on the relevant result link for the 1st or 2nd year.
– Fill in your hall ticket number and submit.
– Your marks memo will display on the screen.
– Download and save it for later use.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: How to Download (Step-by-Step Guide)

–Go to the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
–Press on the ‘Telangana Inter Results 2025’ link
–Fill in the hall ticket number and date of birth
–Check your TS Inter scorecard 2025
–Download and print for later use
Students are also advised to cross-check the accuracy of the details mentioned on their result sheet.

TS Inter Results 2025: Fake vs real websites

Avoid clicking on unofficial links or random results pages posted by unidentified sources on social media. Always double-check the URL, and only visit websites that have been approved by the board or the government. 
 
We have put up a list of both official and unofficial websites so that students will not be confused about where to view the results. 
 
tgbie.cgg.gov.in – Official TSBIE portal
bie.telangana.gov.in – TSBIE information portal
tsbie.cgg.gov.in – Alternate TSBIE result link
results.cgg.gov.in – Official results portal for Telangana
examresults.ts.nic.in – Telangana NIC results site.

TSBIE Telangana Inter Results 2025: No marks memo 'separately'

The TSBIE memorandum of marks will not be provided in hard copy separately. The TS inter first and second year marks memo should be downloaded by students and kept on file till the board provides the pass certificate (with marks). 
 
After a few days of the results, students can pick up the original TSBIE Inter 2025 marks memo, along with the TS IPE office seal and other official papers, such as the pass certificate, from their schools.

TSBIE Telangana TS Inter results 2025: What if there are complaints?

Candidates can contact the helpdesk through mail, helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in or may call on this number – 040-24655027, for complaints regarding TS inter 1st and 2nd year results.
 

 

 

Topics : Telangana board Telangana board results Class 12 results

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

