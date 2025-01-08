India squad announcement for series vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Will Shami return for Champions Trophy?

After a disappointing series loss against Australia in the Down Under series, the countdown has begun for India’s upcoming white-ball assignments. Before heading for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to start on February 19, the Men in Blue will first host the Three Lions from England in a five-match T20 international series and a three-match ODI series starting January 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Although only two weeks remain until the start of India’s white-ball series against England, the official announcement of the Indian squad is yet to be made by the BCCI. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement, as it is likely that the BCCI will not only release India’s squad for the England series but also confirm the names of the 15 players who will represent the cricket-loving nation at the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai (Pakistan is the host nation, but India will play their matches in Dubai due to safety concerns).

The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee is expected to make the announcement by the end of the day on Wednesday while also providing clarification on multiple media reports circulating in the market, including reports on who will serve as Rohit Sharma’s deputy in ODI cricket.

As per media reports, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are the two names under consideration by the BCCI, with Bumrah currently being the frontrunner.

Other media reports available as of today suggest: